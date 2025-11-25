Leeds Palestinian Film Festival: ‘Women, Film and Resistance in Gaza’ Preview

Lily Rodney writes a preview piece on the ‘Women, Film and Resistance in Gaza’ screening as part of the Leeds Palestinian Film Festival.

The Leeds Palestinian Film Festival 2025 has been running since the 12th of November, showcasing not only exceptional film and cinematography but also embroidery, street art and other artistic expressions. Each event works to amplify Palestinian voices and offer perspectives that are rarely shown in mainstream media — intimate, human, multi-dimensional reflections of Palestinian culture. Run entirely by volunteers, it remains a privilege to have this festival take place in Leeds, at a time when Palestinian art and storytelling feel more urgent than ever.

Image Credit: Leeds Palestinian Film Festival

Screenings and events have been spread across venues throughout the city — from the Hyde Park Picture House to Stage@Leeds — offering dozens of opportunities for audiences to take part in this remarkable programme. In a world where we often witness atrocities through distant headlines, the festival creates a crucial space to connect with individuals and their lived stories through art.

Festival co-ordinator Frances Bernstein eloquently captures this idea:

“the festival is much more than a series of film screenings; it’s a vital space for community discussion and cultural exchange.”

One of the most anticipated events, ‘Women, Film and Resistance in Gaza’, will be shown at the University of Leeds on November 27th. The programme gives the “legendary women of Gaza” a platform to share their experiences from the past two years, paying tribute to extraordinary acts of cultural resistance. It also honours the inaugural Gaza International Festival of Women’s Cinema (GIFWC), a landmark moment in amplifying women’s creative voices from Gaza.

This special screening presents three short films, each offering a rare female-led viewpoint on life, loss, survival and dignity under siege.



Dr Ezzaldeen Shalh, GIWC Festival Organiser, reminds us why these stories matter:

“There are truly legendary women in Gaza — women capable of confronting extreme levels of atrocity, death, hunger, and blockade with remarkable resilience.”

The programme includes Selfies, directed by Reema Mahmoud — a tender, devastating letter-film in which the director reflects on the life she once lived, now replaced by struggle and survival.

Hind Under Siege reconstructs a real emergency phone call, portraying the terrifying conversations that unfold daily under occupation.

Image Credit: Fajrona Films



Finally, Very Small Dreams, produced by Aida Amiricani, follows women striving to uphold their dignity in inhumane conditions, where even basic human needs become distant dreams.

Image Credit: From Ground Zero

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion exploring the power of cinema, gender, and resistance during times of crisis — an opportunity to reflect collectively on what these stories ask of us.

Student tickets for this screening are only £6, making this an accessible chance to engage with voices and films rarely available in the UK. All donations made at the event help support Gaza, offering a direct way for audiences to stand in solidarity through culture.

In a world where so much is lost to silence, these films offer a rare moment of truth and tenderness. By joining this screening — for the price of a £6 student ticket, or with any donation you can give — you help keep Palestinian stories alive. Let this be a space where we gather, reflect and recognise the strength of women who continue to create, to resist and to dream, even when their dreams are made small.

Words by Lily Rodney