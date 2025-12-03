The Devil Wears…. Valentino Rockstuds?

Hannah critiques the wardrobe choices we’ve seen so far in Devil Wears Prada 2. Miranda Priestley’s opinion is, of course, the only one that matters, but will we agree with the styling this time round?

Image Credit: The Guardian

If you’re anything like me, the original Devil Wears Prada is more than an (excellent) movie: it’s a legacy, a turning point, and the ultimate inspiration. Between Miranda Priestly’s icy glamour, Andy’s unforgettable transformation, and Patricia Field’s iconic styling, we’re left with the dreamiest y2k pop-culture canon. Naturally, when the sequel was announced, I was foaming at the mouth with excitement. But the first trailer and leaked on-set photos have me questioning: will Devil Wears Prada 2 recapture that same sartorial elegance, or is it struggling to dress for the decade?

The 52-second teaser opens with an immediate cause for concern – why is the man, myth, and legend Miranda Priestly wearing infamous 2013 Valentino Rockstud heels? While there is evident devilish symbolism in the red studs, I can’t imagine a dictatorial fashion editor would be caught dead in outdated shoes – which met their peak in 2010s trend cycles.

Of course, this may be a mere marketing ploy (which I’m clearly falling for) to spark controversy and conversation. This speaks to the real dilemma here: will this film neglect timeless flair for current fashion trends? As someone who loves y2k fashion, I sure hope not. There is a clear challenge for the wardrobe team of updating an iconic runway film in an era where fashion trends move at TikTok-speed (especially without our queen, Patricia Fields).

The textures and silhouettes all speak a ‘modern power’ language, which seems to me to lack the visual punch which made the original film so iconic. From dominating muted tones to sharp, architectural silhouettes, the sequel’s styling nods towards minimalistic trends. We see clothes that real working women in high-powered fashion media might wear today, showing effort to improve relevance. However, will we entirely lose the aspirational, fantastical, and distinctive ‘runway world’ charm? Afterall, oversized sunglasses aren’t exactly enough to reenact the fiercely luxurious power dynamics the fanbase is so fond of seeing on the big screen.

I’d like now to illustrate my point by breaking down the looks we’ve seen on our main girls thus far.

Image Credit: Marie Claire

Firstly, let’s turn our attention to Miranda’s first full outfit reveal in the spoiler. Adorned, as always, with her sunglass shield, she slays a structured black shirt, statement red belt, houndstooth skirt, and the controversial Rockstud heels. Altogether, I don’t hate this one (generous, I know). The structured tailoring and bold black, red, and white colour scheme point to a modern interpretation of her original power dressing.

However, I can’t help but miss the drama of floor length fur coats and statement accessories. Please, just give her a necklace (or two, or three)!

The next outfit we’ve seen Meryl Streep wear I do, in fact, despise: a leather column skirt with a muted purple blouse, layered under a minimalist cream trench, finished with orange-toned pumps. While the skirt recalls Miranda’s classic sculptural, authoritative style in a colour palette we often see her in – brown – the outfit again lacks pizzazz. Typically, the ‘modern executive’ style evolution shown here emphasises quiet luxury, neglecting high-glamour editorial pieces. There are no dramatic prints, fur, bold accessories, jewel tones, or contrast. We’ve traded theatrical glamour for sad beige trenches…

Next, let’s look at some of Andy’s outfits so far. First and foremost, her Jean Paul Gaultier pinstripe two-piece; structured trousers, a tailored waistcoat, black heeled boots, and a layered pearl necklace complete this utilitarian look. In the first film, Andy’s ‘power moment’ was a dark neutral tone layered blazer and skirt with thigh-high Chanel boots. Professional but not stiff, the newer outfit may indicate the character’s evolution. A contrast-stitch blazer is traded for a different play on office wear. She’s no longer an outsider trying to fit into Runway’s world – she’s someone established, blending practicality and stability with elegance.

Finally, I couldn’t not talk about one of the most controversial choices I’ve seen: a Gabriela Hearst vibrant, geometric flowing maxi dress with a neutral bucket hat, and oversized black sunglasses. While I’ve been hating on the lack of boldness so far, let me explain why I don’t love this one either (no, not because it’s something your primary school art teacher would wear). This dress is a major department from Andy’s original wardrobe; bohemian, intensely colourful, and very relaxed, this loose silhouette indicates a major character progression. It seems Andy is no longer seeking approval – which is good, because this outfit doesn’t have mine. Perhaps it will make more sense when the movie is released (the suitcase must be hinting at something, right?), but currently there’s a major dichotomy between this Emily In Paris style dress and the other neutral, structured outfits we’ve seen leaked.

While it is entirely too early to judge the full runway of Devil Wears Prada 2, the initial wardrobe choices have us all a little bit nervous. It seems we’ve gone from cerulean to confusion, making me wonder how this legacy of a film will be translated into 2026.

That’s all.

Words by Hannah Williams