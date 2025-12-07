Reigning The Stage: The Rolling People take on Live at Leeds in the City 2025

Like every other day in November, it was wet, cold, and oh so dreary. My Adidas zip up: completely drenched, my hair ruined within minutes of being outside, and water was seeping through my boots. After hours of running around town all day, I was yearning to get to my last destination. So, as I passed by the Otley Runners, forgetting it was just a regular Saturday for them, I finally made it to the Lending Room where we were waiting for Stockport’s very own to take to the stage.

The Rolling People, not to be confused with fan favourite tune by The Verve, made another Leeds appearance, and I am taken back to my first year of university, November 2023. I had gotten two tickets and dragged Anna (hey, shoutout) along with me to stand front and centre of their gig at Oporto. We had a brilliant time, granted we were also a few pints in, but I knew I had to see them again. That I did, last year at their mega O2 Ritzs gig in Manchester. No doubt, I was thrilled to see their name announced for Live at Leeds in the City 2025.

As I got to The Library Pub, I walked up the stairs to the Lending Room, first bev of the day in hand (glorious by the way), and I observed them set up their kit. It was then show-time, front man McNichol leads the band onto stage, followed by McGovern on lead guitar, Knighton on bass, and Clark on drums. It is no surprise why they are gaining attraction rapidly; they emulate such passion and intensity from the moment they are under the stage lights.

They opened with ‘Reign’, pulling the crowd in with a vigorous riff almost immediately. There is such grit in McNichol’s voice, setting the energy and pace for the rest of the gig. Following that, they play their first unreleased tune of the evening, ‘State of Things’, a powerhouse of a tune I might add. There was so much vibrancy from everyone, the crowd was really starting to feel it.

Image Credit: @emmajanescamera on Instagram

‘Edge of the Knife’ is up next, a single from earlier this year, they enter a new chapter with this song. With the storytelling-like lyrics, there is such a raw and real recklessness about this tune. Get to know.

Now, I cannot express how enthusiastic I am about this next song, another unreleased anthem, ‘Coming Down’. I’d say it is quite different to the rest of the discography yet so authentically *them* at the same time. The harmonies from McNichol and Clark are nothing short of angelic, I have no words other than fucking world-class.

They then gave us another two unreleased songs and before we knew it, we were nearing the end. Next, they play an all-time favourite, ‘I’ll Be There’, the first track on their second EP Before It’s Gone (2024). The bridge and build up is electric, and the crowd anticipated the final chorus by clapping along with the tune. Unfortunately, we reached the end, and they closed their set with yet another unreleased song, ‘Your Take’.

After that performance, I believe that Leeds will always show a warm welcome when it comes to The Rolling People. Surely by now I’ve managed to convince you, if so, catch them this December as they embark on their 2025 UK Tour, or at New Century Hall in Manchester next April (might see you there).

Words by Emma-Jane Bennett