Home Counties: The ‘New Best Thing’?

Despite my ever-growing CD collection and the constant battle with my little brother for control over our shared Spotify account (if you know, you know), I’d been recently looking back on the year and feeling like I hadn’t discovered any new music lately. I had fallen victim to the same rotation of songs. So, when I saw that a band I had seen months ago (but never had the chance to properly get into) were playing in Leeds again, I jumped at the opportunity.

Said band was Home Counties: a London-based, 6-piece, dance-punk group who released their second album Humdrum (2025) in October of this year. Produced by Al Doyle of LCD Soundsystem and Hot Chip, it explores themes of miscommunication, quiet resentment, and the spiral of overthinking. The band has performed at several festivals and gigs across the UK (including being a Live at Leeds alumni), and is set to join Franz Ferdinand on their tour early next year.

As I previously mentioned, I had seen Home Counties earlier this year supporting one of my favourite bands, Courting, at Belgrave for Dark Arts Festivals. I remember really enjoying their set and wanting to check out more of their stuff afterwards, but unfortunately I’m quite guilty of procrastinating listening to new music (I’m my own worst enemy). Oh how I wish this hadn’t been the case. With their dance-driven sound, synths, and vocals, I found myself in utter disbelief that I hadn’t been listening to them all year. Being reminiscent of Courting, Adult DVD, and even Adequate Seven (a band I did manage to discover this year!), their music immediately clicked with me and I was quick to add their entire discography to my listening rotation.

Although I am a Hyde Park Book Club regular, I had yet to go to their downstairs venue for an actual gig. The space ticked all the boxes for me (it had a giant disco ball) and was surprisingly packed when I arrived just in time for the first opener, with what I can only describe as a mix of uni students and BBC Radio 6 Music listeners.

I wasn’t expecting to like Private Reg as much as I did. When he first came onstage and started speak-singing to an electronic/industrial rock/pop backing track, I have to admit I thought it wasn’t going to be the most visually exciting live performance. But when he was joined by a keyboard player and 5 other sunglasses-wearing individuals who stood on stage instrumentless (with one being centre-stage and just eating an apple), his set began to really pick up and I found myself really getting into a genre of music (I have to be honest) I never thought I’d enjoy live. The second opener, My First Time, was also great, with their mildly unhinged post-punk sound and sporadic serenading of unsuspecting audience members. They even managed to get a mosh pit going during their final song, successfully warming up the crowd for the headline act. It can be sometimes rare for all the bands playing at a gig to be as equally strong as each other; each band played as if it was their own headline show. I would happily go and see both openers again.

After such a strong start to the evening, I had high hopes for Home Counties’ set and had slowly worked my way to the front. And of course, they did not disappoint. The group’s skillful musicianship was clear from the get-go, blending funky basslines with the soulful yet witty vocals of Will Harrison and Lois Kelly. It came across as though everything came with such ease to them and that they really loved playing together. Even the brief addition of a recorder was impressive. They performed a balanced mix of old fan-favourites as well as tracks from their newly released album, Humdrum (2025). Some of my favourites included ‘Spain’ and ‘New Best Thing’. The album has already received some radio play, being premiered by Steve Lamacq on 6 Music (perhaps the reason behind the demographic of the audience).

In the crowd, I could feel a real energy reflecting from the band on the rest of us and vice versa. Everyone was eager to dance and sing along with each other. I had made the mistake of wearing my old heeled gig boots (which my 16-year-old self was seemingly invincible while wearing) in order to get a good view, but alas I soon regretted my decision. Nevertheless, I am nothing if not stubborn and continued to dance with all the people around me. After the gig, there were loads of people coming up to the band to express how much they loved the gig and what a great time they’d had. Seeing people be so excited about playing and listening to music really added to the already electric energy of the room.

The only thing that could have made this gig even better for me is if I’d had someone to go with. Usually I preach highly about going to gigs solo (hence why I hadn’t asked anyone to join me), however the atmosphere of that night was just something that needed to be shared. Perhaps I’ll get the opportunity the next time Home Counties come to Leeds.

Words by Anya Fernihough