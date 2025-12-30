Plants, Pots and Peace of Mind

Sakshi Singh shares the best houseplants to adopt for your student accommodation.

A little forest of your own can help ground you and add a splash of life to your room. Worried that being a plant parent is too much responsibility? Don’t be! Here are five low-maintenance plants perfect for students to jungle-up their daily surroundings:

Snake plant: This may sound scary, but it is one of the coolest plants to ever exist. Its beauty lies in the tall, shiny leaves: dark green and a bit of white, which is perfect for adding some interesting decor to your room. Plus, it also improves the air quality and is impossible to kill. You can go on holiday, and it will still be standing tall to welcome you on your return. It should be watered every 2-6 weeks. ZZ plant: A sturdy plant with shiny leaves. It can handle your mood swings if you forget to water it. It is also able to withstand low lighting and drought-like conditions. Pothos: They can be really pretty in hanging pots. With their veins and cute heart-shaped leaves, they can also survive low lighting, and they ask you for water by being sad and droopy. So, a plant that is… dramatic. Make sure to water it when the topsoil dries out. Lucky bamboo: You can buy them and just forget about them. They are fish-like plants, but no feeding is required. They just like to sit in water – that’s it! Also, they bring extra luck your way… maybe find out how much that is true by buying one. Aloe vera: This plant’s leaves have soothing properties. In addition, the crown-like structure adds charm to the surroundings. This plant loves the sun and requires water every 2-3 weeks.

We all know what student housing can be like with bedrooms that vary from property to property. If you’re concerned about buying the right plant for your room’s conditions, here are even more suggestions:

Bright sunlight:

Aloe vera: It just loves the sun and can also be drought-tolerant. Plus, it can act as quick medicine for those kitchen burns! Jade plant: Your own mini tree. It also prefers bright light and is one of the more low-maintenance plants. Succulents and cacti: They love the sunny window and require minimal water. So, if you have a sunlight-facing window, then it’s time to decorate it!

Moderate light (for rooms with filtered sunlight or a bright corner):

Snake plant: minimal water required, but loves a little bit of sun too. Pothos: Easy to grow and can trail from shelves or hangers. ZZ Plant: Nearly indestructible, low-light tolerant and adds character to the room. Spider Plant: Fast-growing and forgiving if you forget to water occasionally. It’s also pretty fun to practice funky haircuts on them.

Low lighting or minimal sunlight (for rooms with little natural light or shady corners):

Peace Lily: It can tolerate low lighting, and their dramatic drooping signals when it needs water. Philodendron: Durable, thrives in dim lighting and low maintenance. It also loves hanging pots. Dracaena: Grows well indoors, slow-growing and adds height and texture. If your vibe is bohemian, it can certainly look the part.

Plants are the new pets, only not as demanding. They are also the kind of pet that is actually allowed in your student accommodation. So, why not adopt one and add a cool new decoration to your room?