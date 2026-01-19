Construction of the new White Rose Railway Station is set to restart after a two-year break

​

Construction originally began in March 2022 and stopped in spring 2024 because of on-site problems.

​

However, now that ‘legacy issues’ have been resolved, work will resume. Officials say conversations between the rail industry and the Combined Authority have resolved the problems that impeded progress.

​

On 22 January, a meeting will occur where Combined Authority members will be asked to approve £1.4m of development funding and enter an agreement with Network Rail. An updated total cost to complete the station, an approximate completion date and arrangements for appointing contractors will be presented to the Combined Authority at a later meeting. The project was previously expected to cost £26.5M.

​

The White Rose station is intended to improve public transport links in south Leeds and support access to the business park and retail centre.

​

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Working with our partners, we’ve broken the deadlock at White Rose station”

“We know this delay has caused frustration, but we can now move ahead with delivering a much-needed new station for the area – acting as a catalyst for regeneration and growth.”

​

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to see progress being made on resolving issues related to White Rose Station.”

“We will continue to assist West Yorkshire Combined Authority to help deliver this important new station.”

​

The new station will be a much-anticipated addition to the fifteen existing railway stations in the Leeds City Council area and will likely be of great convenience to thousands of commuters and Leeds citizens.