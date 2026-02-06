University of Leeds students host “performative male” contest outside of Leeds union

On January 31, a group of Leeds students gathered at the entrance to the Leeds University Union to participate in and watch a competition to find the most ‘performative male’ in Leeds.

Gaining traction in 2025, the term ‘performative male’ is used to describe men who take on certain traits in order to pursue relationships with women.

Though the term has faced some criticism for allegedly painting all men as manipulative for expressing ‘softer’ traits solely for attention from women, it has become a staple of popular internet culture

University of Leeds student Mina, decided to host the event after seeing ones like it at other universities.

11 people participated, in jeans, tote bags, and earphones. Around 70 audience members arrived to watch the contestants brag about their supposedly extensive knowledge of feminist theory and flaunt their empty CD and vinyl cases for Lana Del Rey and Charli XCX. Each performance was complemented with a round of applause.

After all 11 candidates for ‘most performative man’ in Leeds had finished their routines, voting opened for a few minutes.

After a total of 81 votes, contestant Will won in a landslide being granted the title of ‘most performative man’.

The organisers used the event to fundraise for Freedom4Girls. They provide menstrual cycle support for women in England and Kenya.