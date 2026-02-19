Acetate’s ‘Back Of The Line’ – Single Review

Friday 13th. Unlucky for some but for music fans I would say it’s the complete opposite. Many artists are gifting us with new music to bless our ears, and a particular standout is from one of Leeds’ very own. Acetate are already off to a strong start in 2026 after playing in the Big In 2026 showcase hosted by This Feeling. Now to keep up momentum, their first offering this year comes in the form of ‘Back Of The Line’.

Immediately the track is showing a new direction for the indie quartet. They’ve opted for a cleaner, smoother sound as opposed to their distorted and harder rock melodies. It starts with a more sombre tone and a slower guitar riff before excitedly launching into layers of drums and bass. The contrasts in tones help to emanate the running theme of that feeling of frustration when you’re overlooked, but also the refusal to give up and to keep persevering. The track feels cleverly made to not only lyrically portray this message, but also musically.

Oscar Bigger takes on vocals with a different approach with less grit and has more of a fragile resonance that evokes similar feelings in the listener. The melancholic tone returns in the verses as the bass commands the build up to each chorus as the question is raised about where you stand with someone else. “Am I your number one or have I found myself at the back of the line?” This is a question many can relate to as everyone always has someone they wonder where they fit with.

The chorus differs in its melodies to bring hope to the song and evokes the innate refusal to be overlooked and make yourself stand out. This bleeds into the next verse where the lyrics are more reflective to realise that they are their own unique self and no one else can take that from them. The lyrics “you try to walk in my shoes, but they don’t belong to you” are powerful, potentially inspiring others to make these realisations about themselves too.

At the end of each chorus comes flowing guitar riff instrumentals that contribute to self-empowerment with their jangly style. A small pause in the bridge comprised of drum cymbals and progressive guitar chords brings another chance for self-reflection before launching straight back into those distinct jangly guitar riffs for the final chorus. After all the excitement of innate hope, the track comes to a calming close which also lends to the acceptance of perseverance and not allowing yourself to be missed by others.

‘Back Of The Line’ shows an emotional maturity from Acetate as both the melodies and lyrics intelligently display the contrasts in frustration and perseverance. A raw and confident track and a firm favourite in their live sets, I can see why fans were so desperate for them to get this one released. Keep an eye out on Acetate because this year is only going to get bigger for them.

Words By Ruby Macklin