Consent or Pay: Is privacy now a premium?

Meta introduced a model across its social media platforms in the European Union (EU) and the UK: users must either consent to personalised advertising or pay a monthly subscription fee of £2.99 to use the platforms without being tracked for ads. It sounds like a simple choice. Except the word “choice” feels a little too clean for what’s actually happening. What Meta is really asking is whether we are willing to put a price on privacy, and whether we ever truly have the agency to own privacy on social media in the first place. And when we click “consent,” what are we agreeing to?



The shift didn’t appear out of nowhere. Under regulatory pressure from the EU over handling user data under GDPR, the “consent or pay” framework is Meta’s response. It is an attempt to comply with data protection rules while preserving the business aspect of targeted advertising. The framework reveals that Meta has developed into an advertising company despite being well known for its social media platforms. Its profits rely on detailed user data that allows advertisers to reach precisely segmented audiences. The way Meta frames the model is also clever. “Pay or consent” quietly casts paying as the alternative, with free access positioned as standard. In reality, both options are forms of payment. One just becomes more visible. Either you pay with money, or you pay with your data.

For students, £2.99 a month might not seem like a big deal, less than a coffee and most streaming subscriptions. Perhaps that’s the point: the price is low enough to feel reasonable and insignificant. But the debate behind it is about why privacy has become a subscription feature, shifting from being a baseline expectation to an upgrade. It subtly suggests that a more private experience is a premium version of the Internet, leading to questions of digital inequality.

The “option” can also be mistaken for empowerment in the name of transparency. But how free is that choice, and how informed is that consent? Then there’s the issue of digital literacy. Most of us have developed muscle memory when it comes to clicking “accept” and enabling cookies. Terms and conditions feel endless, and realistically, barely anyone reads them. The “consent or pay” model assumes we understand what personalised advertising entails, but do we?

You might have seen relevant ads on your feed when you searched for certain products once, and thought, “That’s personalised ads, right?” In fact, there’s more to it. Personalisation involves data aggregation across platforms, behavioural profiling, inferred interests, and predictive modelling. How do platforms collect your data? Think about who you interact with online, where you are, what device you use, and how long you scroll. Layers of data are combined to build a portrait that advertisers can target.

When we click “consent,” we are stepping into an infrastructure built upon the idea that attention and behaviour are valuable commodities. Social media may feel participatory; users create, comment, build personal brands, and shape conversations. We feel in control of our feeds. But participation at the surface doesn’t necessarily translate into influence beneath it. Structural decisions about how our data is extracted, monetised, and circulated remain firmly out of our hands. In this framework, the only agency we’re offered is whether to fund the system or feed it with our information.

None of this means personalised ads are inherently evil. Many people prefer them to random advertising. Some even appreciate seeing products aligned with their interests. Meta would argue that targeted ads allow small businesses to reach niche audiences more effectively and keep platforms free at the point of access. There are practical benefits.

But when privacy becomes a subscription model, it shifts from being a right to being a service. Maybe that’s what feels most unsettling, that the cost is now itemised and presented back to us.

The shift is not limited to social media. Across the digital landscape, we are increasingly asked to pay for a higher-quality experience. News outlets place credible reporting behind paywalls. Streaming platforms charge to remove adverts. In many cases, payment supports valuable labour – investigative journalism, fact-checking, and editorial standards. Quality costs money. But the pattern is worth noticing.

If privacy costs £2.99 a month, and access to reliable journalism also requires a subscription, what remains freely available? Often, it is the ad-saturated content driven by algorithms. When reliable news is hidden behind paywalls, some users inevitably turn to social media as their primary source of information. And social media feeds are not neutral spaces, as they amplify what is flagged as viral, not necessarily what is verified. This does not mean news should be free at all costs. Journalism needs funding, but it does raise a larger concern: if both digital autonomy and credible information increasingly sit behind payment tiers, the “free” internet risks becoming the least accountable version of itself. A democratic society depends on informed citizens. If reliable information increasingly becomes a paid privilege, that should concern us.

Meta’s framework forces us to confront something most people have long ignored: social media has never been free. Users have always been part of the exchange, and now the receipt is here. Next time when you click “consent,” it might be worth pausing briefly to consider what you’re agreeing to. Not necessarily to refuse, many won’t, but to recognise the scale of what the agreement represents. Because the real question is whether we are comfortable living in a digital world where privacy is optional and negotiable.

Words by Jacqueline Wong