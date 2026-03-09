Gallery: Pool Kids Live in Leeds

Floridian math-rock four-piece Pool Kids, composed of lead vocalist and guitarist Christine Goodwyne, drummer Caden Clinton, guitarist Andy Anaya, and bassist Nicolette Alvarez, took to the stage at Archive on the 19th of February as part of their UK/EU tour. Known for blending the technical precision of math rock with modern emo sensibilities, the band arrived in Leeds with a reputation for both tight musicianship and explosive live performances. Notably, the iconic Hayley Williams of Paramore has publicly praised the band, an honourable stamp of approval that speaks to their extreme talent.

The evening at Archive was opened by local Leeds band Patience and American singer-songwriter Sydney Sprague, whose energetic and emotionally charged sets set expectations high. By the time Pool Kids stepped onstage, the room was filled with eager listeners.

From start to finish, Pool Kids delivered a high-energy and deeply engaging performance. Their set seamlessly combined experimental, progressive guitar riffs with memorable melodies and raw, relatable lyricism. Christine Goodwyne’s powerhouse vocals were a particular highlight for me, as she effortlessly shifted between vulnerability and intensity with each song. I found that the emo side of Pool Kids is amplified within their lyrics, as Goodwyne belts out personal songs exploring adulthood, fractured relationships, and emotional growing pains. Their song ‘Leona Street’ is a great reflection of this, as Goodwyne reminisces, singing about change and growth: “No that’s not the girl you used to know”. It became clear to me just how deeply Pool Kids’ fans connect with their powerful lyrics. Throughout the night, the audience sang along passionately as their heads bounced in time with the band’s complex rhythms. Goodwyne frequently encouraged crowd participation, even offering the microphone to a particularly enthusiastic fan in the front at one point. During ‘Easier Said Than Done,’ the title track from their third album of the same name (2025), she prompted the audience to shout the lyrics back to them, filling the venue with the echo of “Hear me now!”. My personal favourite song of the set was ‘Conscious Uncoupling’, from their critically acclaimed 2023 DIY self-titled album, which I found packed an emotional punch. It is a heart-wrenching, relatable breakup song with 90s alt rock vibes and lyrics that are perfect to scream aloud: “Get out of my house. We’ve got nothing left to talk about!!”

As their UK/EU tour continues, Pool Kids are proving themselves not just as technically impressive musicians, but as a band that crafts a sense of community through shared cathartic experience within their audience.

Words by Emilia Fennell