Micro-Joys: Tiny Things That Stabilise You 

Ruby Cooney provides a list of little things that can help brighten your day.

What is a micro-joy? A micro-joy is a small, sometimes mundane moment or action that brings a little extra light into your day. They are often fleeting and provide a sense of normality, which is necessary to survive the chaos of student life. This is especially important when you’re living in a city as vibrant as Leeds, where your days tend to be full of movement, interaction and responsibility. Micro-joys act as anchors, reinforcing our sense of self amidst the monotonous routine it is easy to fall victim to as a student. Here are 10 micro-joys you can start to notice, or intentionally build into your routine to make your days a little bit brighter:

A fully stocked Co-op reduced section

Nothing beats wandering into the co-op after a long library session to see a mound of orange-stickered products (bonus points if there is a pie of sorts).

A lunchtime rendezvous

My flatmate and I made a conscious decision to meet on campus to have lunch together every day, regardless of how busy our schedules get. This is something I look forward to and helps to make our friendship feel that much more intentional.

Fresh flowers in the living room

That £3 bouquet of flowers from 24-hour Sainsburys somehow makes your house feel so much more like a home and really brightens your space!

Finding a seat in the library during peak hours

On days when I’m not motivated to head into the library early, finding a seat, more specifically a window seat in Eddy B, feels like such a win.

Hearing a song you love playing on campus

There is something that seems so personal about hearing music you love in Terrace. It acts as a small reminder that other people share your tastes, and makes you feel like you’re a part of an unspoken community.

When Bakery 164 has your favourite sandwich left

A short queue, a Satay chicken sandwich and a space to sit on the Parkinson steps – a rare blessing.

A perfectly timed green light crossing

The perfectly timed green light is a simple pleasure that provides a surprising sense of satisfaction, especially when you’re heading home from campus.

Spotting the campus rabbits

Seeing the campus rabbits is an instant mood lift. Their unbothered attitude towards the chaos of students around them acts as a gentle reminder to slow down.

When Hyde Park comes alive

When the sunshine emerges (a rarity in Leeds), the entire student body can be found enjoying themselves in the park. There is something so uplifting about this: playing music, reading, and playing football, creating a shared atmosphere of joy and excitement for the summer.

Finding the name of a loved one in your academic reading

This one may be a bit more niche – but for me, when I’ve got mountains of articles to read, and amongst the words I see the name of a friend or family member, it provides a small comfort and makes my work feel a little less daunting.

Essentially, micro-joys come in all forms, and taking the time to appreciate these fleeting moments of joy can relieve some of the stress of daily life, even if it is just for a moment. Let yourself slow down, take the time to immerse yourself in the world around you, and try to notice these little things. I promise, it will brighten your day!

Words by Ruby Cooney