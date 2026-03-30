The Floating Bookshop in Leeds

An independent bookshop, run by Chris and Victoria Bonnet, a Leeds-based couple, is making its mark as a local gem. The Hold Fast Bookshop is also known as “the floating bookstore”, as it is literally situated on a boat in Leeds Dock, opposite the Canary Bar.

Why a Boat?

Hold Fast represents the essence of Leeds, as Chris says. He tells me the word “Leeds” comes from the Celtic word “Lādenses,” which means “people of the fast-flowing river.” The owners have shared their lives on the boat for over 20 years.

The boat’s history dates back to 1946, when it was built for carrying coal from Wakefield to Dewsbury. Its fate was altered years later when Victoria revived it, creating this magical place of literature.

Transforming the boat must have been difficult, I imagine. Many might be curious about how they keep the books pest-free in water. Chris tells me there are 3 inches of foam lining the whole boat, which keeps out the pests as well as keeps the boat warm during winter, and breezy in summer.

Not Your Usual Bookstore

Hold Fast is loved by its community of readers and authors. To my surprise, even the cute little wildlife gets involved, as there is a staircase dedicated to helping ducklings get on the boat!

It gives a breath of fresh air to the readers in Leeds. Chris and Victoria mindfully choose small publication companies, supporting small writers and making a big impact quietly. Being an empathetic person and holding degrees in literature and counselling, Victoria chooses most of the books. The owners believe the bookstore is the best place to have interesting conversations, and they also host author-led events.

Hold Fast is more than just a bookstore. “I was a gardener, so I have put up a small section of plants which gives people a place to connect with nature,” says Chris. The plants are up for sale, and I bought one called “Kevin’s mom” (a type of rose plant).

Why Not Share the Joy of Reading?

When it comes to helping and giving back to the local community, Victoria and Chris are very passionate. They have an interesting discount and “credit forward board” system, which means buyers can give a small discount to others by getting credit stickers worth £1, £1.5, or £2. If future customers want a discount on the bill, they can take a credit sticker off the board, and the amount will be deducted.

Paperback or Online?

With the rise of e-books, Chris highlights the value of spending time in the real world with physical books, as he believes reading from paper is healthier for the brain compared to from screens. He recommends “Stolen Focus” by Johann Hari for understanding how to regain your focus from the digital world.

Books and Human Connection

The owners see books and literature as a form of human connection. “We as a society see fiction as the opposite of truth, but in fact it is a different form of truth,” says Chris. Victoria advises that if you don’t like a book that you started, just start a new one; otherwise, you will be stuck in a rut of never finishing the book. The previous book can be passed on to someone else, who may enjoy it more.

For me, this is important advice as a reader. We often get stuck not finishing a book, and the guilt keeps us frozen in the same place. We can always start fresh with new books, ideas, and an open mindset.

Words by Sakshi Singh