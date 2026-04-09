Holly Humberstone – ‘Cruel World’: Early Album Review

After releasing her debut album Paint My Bedroom Black in 2023, Holly Humberstone has returned with her sophomore record, Cruel World (2026). The album highlights Humberstone’s own personal experiences of “being a girl in [her] 20s.” The record encapsulates the emotion and vulnerability from all aspects of life as “a human being” from Holly’s perspective – including “loving, losing and redefining home.”

Instrumental ‘So It Starts’ opens the album, setting up the ethereal journey of what is ahead for listeners. The orchestral track blends effortlessly into ‘Make It All Better’, which cements Cruel World (2026) as an album of love and its ups and downs in life, through lyrics like “I wanna be old and gross with you” and “If anybody hurts you baby, I wanna make it all better”.

Humberstone explores a different aspect of the persistent theme of love, in the ultimate catchy pop tune ‘To Love Somebody’, which is the second single from the album, and one of my personal favourites. Despite being released in the winter, this song is the perfect summer anthem, as Humberstone reflects on what once was – the positives of experiencing love and relationships.

Next up is the title track, ‘Cruel World’ which I can only describe as a magical, fairytale melody. When announcing the track on Instagram, Humberstone explained how this song was a defining moment in her career, and it “holds a magic [she] can’t really describe” – which I wholeheartedly agree with.

Holly Humberstone – ‘Cruel World’ Album Cover via Chuff Media

The lead single ‘Die Happy’ takes the album on a slightly more gothic turn, both lyrically and sonically, with Humberstone singing about spiders and referencing Dracula actor Bela Lugosi. Lyrics like “I want you in an IV drip” from ‘Die Happy’, and “I gotta go through the stages of exorcising your ghost” from ‘White Noise’ feed from Humberstone’s emo style – which is no surprise following the aesthetic of her debut album, Paint My Bedroom Black (2023).

Some of Holly Humberstone’s best songs are those that are simplest in their titles, often opting for just a name for a personal touch. Her second EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin (2021) had ‘Scarlett’, Paint My Bedroom Black (2023) had ‘Lauren’. Now, we are introduced to ‘Lucy’ in the era of Cruel World (2026), certainly living up to the expectations set by those that came before it. With a simple guitar backing, Holly dedicates this acoustic melody to one of her sisters – who are often at the centre of her songs – who seems to be struggling, as she sings about the trials of living alone in London – “being a young woman in the modern world is strange.”

‘Red Chevy’ changes the vibe as it opens with the sound of a car revving. The song is almost reminiscent of Humberstone’s earlier work, with a sound similar to ‘flatlining’ from Paint My Bedroom Black (2023), and a beat like ‘Down Swinging’, from Work In Progress (2024). ‘Drunk Dialling’ begins as a slower track, but the production levels up towards the end of the song. Although not the most memorable on the album, ‘Drunk Dialling’ has all the characteristics of a classic Holly Humberstone song, and I’m sure it will be a grower.

“God knows I’m 24; I’m still a baby / Don’t cut me a set of keys” are some of the lyrics that sit in front of a slow, melancholic piano in ‘Peachy,’ a track all about the vulnerabilities of entering a relationship. Humberstone expresses feelings of self-doubt, as she sings “How are you so sure that I’m your end game?” A slightly more up-tempo ‘Blue Dream’ instantly picks up these anxious feelings – “I kinda think we could make it,” sings Humberstone as she questions “How could I refuse you now?”

The final track, ‘Beauty Pageant’ brings the album full circle, as it begins with the words “So it starts” – the same words as the name of the first track of this album. Beauty Pageant is an empowering, emotional ballad all about the struggles of being a young woman in the world. Without a doubt, this song is my favourite from the album, with both the lyrics and meaning making up what Holly describes as her “most vulnerable” song yet. Humberstone also sings about being a woman in the music industry, which is such a male-dominated sphere, the lyrics “this is what you wanted after all, just don’t forget to have a ball” reflect the pressures she feels to enjoy a career she has wanted for so long.

It’s clear that Holly Humberstone has put her all into this album, as it showcases some of her best work yet, with the most memorable tracks being ‘To Love Somebody,’ ‘Cruel World,’ ‘Lucy’ and of course, ‘Beauty Pageant.’ Holly will debut her album this weekend with a performance at Coachella and will undoubtedly be performing these hits across her packed schedule this festival season.

Words by Grace Moore