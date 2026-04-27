Demonstrations in Leeds draw large crowds

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Leeds on Saturday to protest.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Leeds on Saturday as students, residents and campaign groups took part in demonstrations linked to a UKIP-led march through the city centre.

Police had made six arrests amid a large-scale operation to manage rival demonstrations.

UKIP leader Nick Tenconi led supporters through City Square and Victoria Gardens from 11am, framing the march as a bid to “take Leeds back.” They were met by significant vocal counter-protests, with students joining members of the Stand Up to Racism campaignand the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign to oppose them.

According to Leeds Live, counter-demonstrators were chanting “there are many, many more of us than you” and “refugees are welcome here.”

Three separate demonstrations had been planned across the city, prompting West Yorkshire Police to deploy one of its largest recent operations, with officers on horseback and with dogs stationed throughout the area and extra powers granted ahead of the day.

Among those temporary powers was the authority to order protesters in designated zones to remove face coverings, with those refusing liable to arrest.

Agreed routes were put in place for each group, with police working throughout the afternoon to keep demonstrators apart.

According to the BBC, six people had been arrested in total, the majority for breaching public order by failing to remain within designated areas.

West Yorkshire Police said: the protests had “concluded without any serious incident,” and confirmed on Monday that all six individuals had been bailed pending further enquiries.