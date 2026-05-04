Beckett Salvage Late Draw: 2026 Football Varsity Finishes 1-1

An impressive sized crowd turned out on Wednesday to watch the first teams of Leeds Beckett, and the University of Leeds face off at Bodington Football Hub. The match, whilst not producing a decisive result, produced several moments worthy of their attention. Beckett started the game with intent, with their holding midfielder driving immediately into the opposition half after receiving the ball from the kick-off. It wasn’t until 20 minutes however, that the first big chance game, with the Beckett right winger cutting in on his left foot before curling a shot narrowly wide of the post. A brief period of sustained pressure from the team in purple followed which ultimately came to nothing. The next moment of note came from the Uni Of number 11, who broke into space down the left to cover 50 or 60 yards before releasing the ball, but the midfielder who received possession couldn’t make the most of it, and the move fizzled out innocuously for a goal kick.

The crowd, many of whom had previously been more interested in their conversations and refreshments, would soon start to take more notice of the game. The Beckett number 4 won possession on the edge of the Uni Of box, dispossessing the centre-back. His subtle pass then found a purple Beckett striker, whose lashed left-foot effort only succeeded in finding the side-netting. It was now around 10 minutes before half-time, and with the tempo of the game increasing, it was the turn of the Uni Of green and whites to produce more than a half-chance. This one would not go untaken. The Uni Of number 9, who had already been one of the stand-out performers of the match, took the ball off a Beckett full-back. He then played a square pass to find his striker on the right-side of the box, who fired a bending shot that ricocheted off the far-post and into the net. Cue some enthusiastic celebrations, and some half-hearted but good-natured mockery between the two sets of spectators. The only other things of note before the interval were an obviously offside goal from a Uni Of and a Beckett corner that came to nothing.

The second half began with renewed pressure from Uni Of. Not long after the restart, they had another goal disallowed following some excellent midfield play, with the forward adjudged to have received the ball in an offside position. A few minutes later, an aggressive but well-timed tackle from the Beckett number 10 seemed to enthuse the crowd, which was the start of a period in the match which spawned another offside goal, although this time much more contentious. A Beckett player received possession on the edge of the box, in the middle of the D, and fired it into a crowd of bodies. When the ball dropped, a purple forward was one-on-one with the keeper and finished from close-range into the top-left corner. The flag went up late, and practically the whole Beckett team surrounded the referee. Despite the appeals, the decision stood. The goal was ruled out, and the score remained 1–0. Soon after, the green and whites of UoL had an opportunity to seal the result, as a four on three breakaway was halted by a clear foul on the advancing winger. The resulting free kick came to nothing.

Beckett would soon see the rewards for this piece of gamesmanship that had kept them in the match. Just 15 minutes from full-time, the ball fell to a purple forward on the left side of the box in plenty of space. He duly dispatched the opportunity, with a powerful shot that beat the keeper at his near post. The remaining minutes passed without much incident, meaning that the Firsts’ football match at the 2026 Leeds varsity ended without a victor. 1-1, the final score.

Words by Nico Biddulph