Unearthing GAIA: In Conversation With The LRFS26 Models

Abena Assiah takes readers behind-the-scenes at this year’s LRFS show with model Edwin Mensah.

Following this year’s Leeds RAG Fashion 2026 Show, I had the pleasure of interviewing model Edwin Mensah. The final year student, although a novice to runway modelling, stunned with his performance in scene Ghost in the Machine.

LRFS gave a new meaning to the original notion by Gilbert Ryle, interpreting a world without Gaia as our earthly mother in which humans are literally ghosts in the machine. The monochrome looks and darkened colours translated what the human soul would look like if not for the loving embrace of nature. The futuristic designs and punk rock-inspired segment were a stark contrast to the warmth of the rest of the show, serving as a cautionary tale of what happens if we truly take Mother Gaia for granted.

This message would not have been successfully conveyed without the meticulously selected models who portrayed it. Edwin credits the Executive Directors (Mia McDermott, Nia Southworth, Maria Currie and Dylan Webb) and Head of Models Grace Cuthbert for their clear communication of their vision, for showing the models their inspiration, and for guiding them through the process.

As a first-time model, this direction was instrumental for Edwin and actually awakened a newfound love for fashion shows. As we chatted about culture, designs and how to further this passion, it was clear that through this opportunity, a star was born. Reflecting on the experience, Edwin shared: “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I urge everyone to try it if given the opportunity.”

Donning a black beret and a fabulous long coat, in conjunction with the electric (literally) graphic design, the look was reminiscent of a chic Dr Frankenstein. Through body contortion and a shared creative space, Edwin found a way to convey life in a manner that captivated the audience. Ghost in the Machine was truly a unique watching experience, and it seems the behind-the-scenes were equally as enjoyable. Leeds RAG Fashion Show utilises diversity and inclusivity to redefine philosophy as we know it, translating this into fashion a language not only for artists and creatives but for everyday people as well. This is the imperative message behind student-led shows such as this: fashion is for all people, not just some.