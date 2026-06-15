Your Star Sign? Your Star to See at Kendal Calling This Summer 

It’s not long now until we descend on the hilly swatches of the lake district’s finest annual mudbath. Under the crooked trees and beckoning beat of Chai Wallah, it’s been said many a young festivalgoer has found themselves drawn, inexplicably to an artist or two for no particular reason, perhaps a gut instinct, or just a passing artist on the woodland stage…alas, read on for some star-struck insight into who just might worm into your ears this summer.

Fire Signs:

Aries: GANS

High energy and a pulsing crowd is what GANS’ crank wave sounds call for, the Aries amongst us are heading into the festival with a thirst for a back to back weekend of crazy nights, with no plans to rest during the days. Check out their debut album GOOD FOR THE SOUL (2025) released last year to pick up what they’re putting down.

Leo: Arkayla

A classic Leo moniker is a loud, attention-seeking stereotype, but for this Leo prowling the smaller stages, it’s for the ultimate ‘I was there when…’. Arkayla is already climbing in popularity, with hugely popular support slots and a rapidly growing fanbase, now with recent single ‘Run Kid’ out to a stellar reception. Kendal is no stranger to bringing up huge acts through its stages, and Leo’s will want to be front and centre for this year’s unmissable rising stars.

Sagittarius: Creeping Jean

Out of the aches and pains of camping rises the go-go-go joy of a Sagittarius rallying the troops every day. They’re here for the adventure, even with blisters and a hangover all weekend long, and will surely be down the front for Creeping Jean’s fuzz-drenched garage good time.

Earth Signs:

Taurus: Son Mieux

Curated, calmer, and happy to mooch about and experience all Kendal has to offer, if a Taurus friend of yours is lost, be sure to check the woodlands, there’s a true chance they’ve drifted over to listen to the lulling sounds of Son Mieux’s strings.

Virgo: My First Time

The lineup is sacred, they’ll likely already have a curated playlist for the weekend so a wildcard act may just throw them out of line, but never fear Virgo! My First Time’s sound can match your buzzy head over the weekend and will turn out to be exactly what you need…

Capricorn: Kotoa

Instead of bounding towards whatever is noisiest, Capricorn’s have a real sense of self and taste that is reflected in their musical preferences. At Kendal this manifests as the ever-honest, Kotoa, a young, groovy, saxophone driven outfit that are sure to make a splash.

Air Signs:

Gemini: Gardna

Up until the sun comes up, Gemini’s will always be keeping up spirits at the after hours events. They’re always appreciative of the bands, but have the moves for the late night DJs, and will find a real groove, Gardna has had some slick collaborations with industry legends Mungo’s Hi Fi, and has recently branched out with a single this year.

Libra: Girl In The Year Above

Summer of loooove for our Libras! Perhaps hand in hand with an August flame, chasing a new crush, or even better, arm in arm with their best friend, a Libra can appreciate the softer turns across the weekend that Girl In The Year Above’s funky togetherness can offer.

Aquarius: Sofia and The Antoinettes

Obscure, experimental, and psychedelic sounds are beckoning the Aquarius folk over the weekend, they’ll listen to everything of course, but there’s a real draw from Sofia and The Antoinette’s spacey sounds which won’t leave their mind for the rest of the summer.

Water Signs:

Cancer: Divorce

Seeking out a touch of home away from home, Cancer’s will be floating around the folk tents, and be more open to getting in touch with their softer side over the weekend. Divorce’s ethereal vibe could be just what they need to get into the groove.

Scorpio: Witch Fever

Plenty of energy, and an intensely great knowledge of the lineup before even packing their sleeping bags, Scorpio’s want to find some real complex, passionate sounds to round out the lighter tones of the weekend, and Witch Fever’s stomping rage rock is just the cure.

Pisces: Miss Lilly

Always nicknamed ‘The Dreamer’ for good reason, Pisces’ are after a sun-soaked Sunday watch that they can ease a hangover, and an itch in the brain, Miss Lilly, (who may be, dare I say, the coolest cat gracing the stages) might be just the recipe.