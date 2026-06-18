The Holy Resurrection of Music Video Mediums: Blossoms Bounce Back

Blossoms are no stranger to resurrections. Flares, 80s synths, and 70s tashes were staples of their earlier albums, but since their gorilla fuelled bonanza of the mid 2020s, it’s been the comeback of music videos.

‘Your Girlfriend’’s video back in 2019 featured a fancy-dress laden narrative set on Morecambe promenade, whilst the band played out a monster love story, coinciding with the shut down of Vevo, which alongside MTV placed music videos at the forefront of artistic creation in the 2000s, or at least they did for 10 year old me gazing up at my auntie’s tv. The mass breakout of streaming, reality tv, and short-form video apps such as Vine then TikTok caused the medium’s cultural and financial shift, and placed music videos as a mere supporter of online releases, to be shared as 5 second clips, with major artists giving up the notion completely.

But never fear, those who treasure art, ridiculous narratives, celebrity cameos, and yet another plunge of creativity into everyday life, Blossoms have become a dependable cinematic package. Their most recent single ‘Meet Me In Love’ launches them back into their groove, with none other than Maya Jama by their side. The release coincides with their upcoming sixth album ‘Songs From The Wedding Cake’ set for release October 2nd this year. The album title takes its name from a Stockport nickname for the town’s iconic Victorian town hall – where lead singer Tom Ogden got married. It’s an apt frame for a record built around one guiding idea: taking the ordinary moments of life and putting them through an extraordinary lens. The result is Blossoms at their most expansive and most personal; an irresistible cocktail of 80s-flecked funk, heart-on-your-sleeve anthems and dance-floor indie bangers that feels, ten years on from their Mercury Prize-nominated debut, like the record they’ve been building towards.

Following the release of recent single “Joke About Divorce”, “Meet Me In Love” offers another glimpse into the world of ‘Songs From The Wedding Cake’. While its predecessor found humour in the kind of ill-judged comment that can emerge during an argument with your spouse, “Meet Me In Love” shifts the focus to romance, pairing an irresistible disco groove with one of the album’s stand-out moments. The track also features backing vocals from fellow British songwriter and musician Declan McKenna, who co-wrote the aptly named ‘Additional Driver’, the 5th song on the coming album.

Against the rise of AI slop video content, music videos are emerging as another creative outlet, with countless hours of rehearsal, directing, editing, costuming, and most importantly effort and originality. Blossoms are at their best as themselves, cast in the light of their music and performing in tandem, leading the industry forward by grabbing their audience’s attention through the not-quite-yet-forgotten deliciousness of long-form video.

Directed by lead singer Tom himself, he commented “The video for “Meet Me In Love” continues the world we first created in the video for Joke About Divorce, with Callum Scott Howells returning as our narrator. We shot it on 16mm film at Chad’s Theatre in Stockport, which gave everything the same cinematic feel we loved from the previous video. After meeting Maya Jama at the MTV EMAs in Manchester a couple of years ago, we took a chance and sent her a DM to see if she’d be interested in being involved. She replied straight away saying she was up for it, and she was an absolute joy to work with. Together we created something that feels like a love letter to old Hollywood, 70s disco glamour and classic Top of the Pops performances. It’s colourful, romantic and a little bit surreal, which felt like the perfect visual for the song.”

Alongside the new single and video is a highly-anticipated album and announcement, featuring 3D printed wedding figurines of themselves, and most crucially, upcoming autumn tour dates. Blossoms will be heading out on the biggest UK headline arena tour of their career, and will be joined by rising welsh outfit ‘The Royston Club’. Presale access can be gained by pre-ordering the album from blossomsband.co.uk. Tickets go on fan pre-sale at 9:30am on Wednesday 24 June, with general sale at 9:30am on Friday 26 June.

Thu 26 Nov — Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Fri 27 Nov — London, Alexandra Palace

Sat 28 Nov — Manchester, Co-op Live

Fri 4 Dec — Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Sat 5 Dec — Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Buy tickets here – https://lnk.to/Blossoms2026