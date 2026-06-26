Sun, Sea and Shaking Hips: What to Expect at Love Supreme 2026

Gather round party people, Love Supreme Festival 2026 returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex next week from Friday 3 to Sunday 5 July, with Ezra Collective, Loyle Carner and De La Soul leading Europe’s largest outdoor jazz festival. Just a hop, skip, and a jump from Brighton and it’s darling sister town Lewes, it’s where every music lover will be flocking for 3 days of sunshine and good times to not just jazz sounds, but a diverse lineup spanning R&B, funk and soul.

Friday night’s bill is topped by Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective, whose highly-anticipated forthcoming album ‘Here Because of Hope’ has just been announced. The British jazz quintet are curating the opening day under their Temple of Joy banner, bringing together artists who reflect their collaborative ethos. The ever funky Kokoeoko and Durand Bernarr will also be christening the first day on the North Downs stage, before passing off to the South Downs stage for PJ Pee. Wee aka Anderson .Paak who is sure to lead the first night of the party.

Loyle Carner is making his Love Supreme debut in the headline slot on the Saturday, alongside Ottolenghi’s onsite weekend restaurant, one of the Carner’s fan favourite tracks’ namesake chef. Loyle Carner infuses hip hop with jazz in the cornerstone of Black music, with Jalen Ngonda, a rising soul star of our generation on just before. The iconic Temptations & The Four Tops are keeping the R&B and funk heritage alive, making sure there’s no quiet corner of the weekend, with Courtney Pine in a late afternoon slot to croon groovy jazz.

Sunday closes with alternative hip-hop pioneers De La Soul, performing their only full-band UK show of 2026. Sister Sledge also round off the weekend with a setlist packed with crowd favourites and dancefloor fillers. Horse Meat Disco will bring the power to the final evening, and are known for their funky sets, insane live experience and punchy beats.

Programming Director Barney Dufton said the 2026 edition celebrates the full spectrum of jazz, soul and beyond, from legends and global stars to the next generation of talent. The diversity is its reputation, but this year especially is highlighting new artists, the New Generation Jazz stage returns with the likes of ORBIT and the Tomorrow’s Warriors Junior Band, One Jazz showcases contemporary acts such as QOW Trio and Sula, and Bands & Voices blends live music, movement and community-led workshops.

Glynde Place sits around 20 minutes from Brighton, making Love Supreme one of the most accessible major festival weekends in the UK calendar, easily done by train via Glynde station or by car. Tickets are on sale now at lovesupremefestival.com.

Full line-up:

Loyle Carner · Ezra Collective presents Temple of Joy · De La Soul · DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) · Jalen Ngonda · Free Nationals · Gabrielle · Sister Sledge · The Temptations & The Four Tops · Franc Moody · Maze · Durand Bernarr · Kokoroko · Samara Joy · esperanza spalding · Alex Isley · Kofi Stone · Courtney Pine · Lemar · Bill Frisell Trio with Gregory Tardy · Moses Boyd · Joe Lovano & Antonio Faraò · Olive Jones · Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy · Horse Meat Disco · The War & Treaty · The Bad Plus · Young Gun Silver Fox · Loose Ends · Annie & the Caldwells · Luke Una · Light of the World · CARRTOONS · cktrl · Aroop Roy · Guvna B · Knats · Joe Webb Trio · Natalie Williams & Tony Momrelle with Soul Family Band · Kiefer · aron! · Judith Owen · D.K. Harrell · TC & The Groove Family · Emma Rawicz · LULU. · Luke Bacchus · James Emmanuel · Hetta Falzon · Olympia Vitalis · Eliane Correa En El Aire Project · Kio · two kalme · Eniola · Amanda · David Kayode · NYJO presents Miles Davis 100 · ORBIT · New Generation Jazz Bigband · iFADEM · Poppy Helmer & Friends · Beluga · The Ben Dwyer Xperiment · Terrarium · Billy Marrows · Tomorrow’s Warriors Junior Band · Miles Pillinger · Luke Purbrick Octet · Jazz Futures Ensemble · Guido Spannocchi · ALPHABET & OVN · Simon Savage Quintet · Olivia Cuttill · Alex Bondonno’s Monkolog · George Bloomfield · One World Jazz Orchestra · QOW Trio · Sula · Solomon Gundy Band · Mali Sheard Quintet · Red Earth Collective · Nu Establishment · Liminal People · Mr Thing · Mr Bongo vs. Lady Jane Bongo · Nick The Record · J-Felix · Tim Garcia · Norsicaa · Vandorta · Perry Louis · MzRizk · Robert Luis · WheelUP ft. MC AD · Gayance · Oliver Night · Tara Lily · Sosyete ’25 · Kyla Kilzer & Max Noir · Rhys Baker