Preview: Curated by Four Tet, The Warehouse Project /09.10.21/

After a magnificent, spellbinding DJ set just last weekend at Parklife festival, in Manchester, Four Tet is already heading back to the historic northwest city for some more, on 9 October. The legendary producer has curated an entire days’ worth of amazing music at none other than The Warehouse Project, with mesmerising electronic acts such as the acclaimed Floating Points and Ben UFO, the drum and bass pioneer Goldie, and the fascinating club legend Joy Orbison.

After the tough year we’ve all had, it’s going to be fantastic finally returning for whp21. The 0161 venue has been home to some of the best musicians in scenes spanning from trance, techno, house, and grime, and this night is going to be no exception with the array of talent. You’d be silly to miss this one, it will without a doubt be a night to remember for years to come with the amount of insane ability behind the decks. Tickets are still available here, so be quick.

For 12 hours straight (2pm till 2am) we’re going to kept energised by the constant music and incredible sound systems at Depot Mayfield, with some world class DJs to guide us through it. Anticipation is through the roof, and whether you’re a seasoned clubber or a student, it’s got something for everybody. The night is yet to begin, but already we’re expecting a massive evening of heavy-hitting bass and vibrations leaving our ears ringing.

We were lucky enough to catch Four Tet at Parklife – Kieran Hebden played some of his most loved classics, and even surprised the crowd by hilariously dropping some BGMedia classics, a bit of Bad Boy Chiller Crew, and some PinkPantheress too. He knew his crowd well, and for 90 mins had thousands dancing non-stop. It was the best set of the entire weekend.

The Warehouse Project is maybe the best series of club nights going in the UK, so don’t miss out, as the events typically only come around seasonally. If you’ve been enjoying a return to nightlife and festivals, make sure you come to Manchester this October.

Here are some more details, including the lineup:

SATURDAY 9 OCTOBER

A WHP & Eat Your Own Ears presentation

CURATED BY FOUR TET

LINEUP

Four Tet | DJ EZ | Hunee

Floating Points & Ben UFO*

Avalon Emerson | Goldie

Boys Noize | Joy Orbison

Special Request B2B Chloé Robinson

SHERELLE | Koreless – Live

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Anthony Naples | TSHA | Champion

Anz | Sofia Kourtesis | Effy

Jossy Mitsu | Mr Mitch | Aletha

*5 Hour Opening Set in Concourse from 13:30

Floating Points & Ben UFO

14:00 – 02:00 | DEPOT MAYFIELD

Header image: The Warehouse Project