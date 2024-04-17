Navigating Record Store Day 2024 in Leeds: What You Need to Know:

Written by Joseph Nozedar, Edited by Millie Cain.

Back in 2007, a group of record store owners in the US gathered to celebrate the distinctive role that independent record stores play in their local communities. This event celebrated the vibrant culture and unique space that independent record stores provide, bringing together stores to honour and promote their service and status within local communities. This would mark the beginning of the global music event that we now know as Record Store Day.

The inaugural Record Store Day was established on April 19th, 2008. A concept which would grow quickly and organically into an international phenomenon, celebrating the individuality of each store and its customers. It has since become an annual event, uniting fans, artists, and independent record stores worldwide. Record Store Day is about more than selling records, with new releases dropped specifically and distributed to stores participating in the event. The stores themselves become venues, with festival like atmospheres. Thousands of record stores now participate in Record Store Day worldwide, including over 270 independent stores in the UK.

As Record Store Day 2024 approaches, anticipation builds around the City for another unforgettable day of musical discovery, performances and camaraderie. Record Store Day in Leeds is always a day of celebration, with the independent record stores at the beating heart of the city’s rich music scene coming alive with exclusive releases, DJ sets and in-store performances. It will be a day which turns back the clock, reigniting the adventure of going down to your local store for a special or exclusive vinyl, the anticipation of the purchase, who will be there, and what is going on.

This year sees West Yorkshire locals spoilt for choice with three of Leeds independent stores taking part. Beloved landmarks for music enthusiasts such as Jumbo Records, Crash Records and Vinyl Whistle will be participating, establishments which offer a curated selection of vinyl and CDs spanning genres from indie rock to jazz and electronic music. Each store has their own itineraries for RSD so it would be worth checking out what is happening and when on their socials & websites, linked at the bottom of this page.

Located at 35, The Headrow, Crash Records has been a part of the Leeds music scene for 30 years. Pay as you feel on the door, for in store performances, and first come first served for over-the-counter purchases for exclusive titles available on the day.

Vinyl Whistle located on 12, Otley Road, Headingly, will be stocking exclusive titles on the day and early queuers will be offered free Leodis coffee. The bar will be opening at 10am. You’ll find DJ sets all day, 8am-11pm, including evening headliners saluting all that is great about the Leeds music scene.

Along with sets from alt-rock quartet Artio, Bob Brazill and English Teacher to celebrate the release of their debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’ (2024) as well as their RSD release ‘Live at The Brudenell’ (2024).

They’re also doing ‘Bring A Tin’ to support Rainbow Junction, a community café at the heart of LS6, using their increased footfall to help support a great local cause. So, if you’re heading down make sure to bring a tin of food to help support a great local cause.

Leeds’s Jumbo records, located at at 1 – 3 Merrion Centre, is a cornerstone of the city’s music scene, and it’s no surprise that they’re participating in Record Store Day. I had the pleasure of interviewing Matt, who works at Jumbo, to discuss what we can expect from the forthcoming RSD and the significance of the day itself.

Hi Matt, how long have you been working at Jumbo Records?

Over 23 years now…

How early will people be queuing on RSD?

Some people are real eager beavers so often when I’m closing the shop at 6pm-ish there’ll be a few people already queuing, but most early birds come around 5am-ish and then people just tend to join the queue at much more reasonable times…

What are your favourite releases off the record store day exclusive list and why?

Personally, the kind of RSD releases that float my boat tend to be one’s where artist have taken the time to collaborate on special releases for the day OR a really great compilation or re-issue comes out with loads of extra tracks or alternative versions. This year there are some really special things to pretty much suit all tastes with some strong pop releases with a split 7” from Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan, some superb hip-hop joints such as the De La Soul Live 1996 LP and the Fetty Wapp LP, there are some stone cold classics such as Fleetwood Mac – Rumours coming out on a VERY cool looking picture disc, K-Pop from Ateez with some excusive tracks unavailable anywhere else. You want Psychedelia or Reggae? There’ll be Killer comps such as Pale Shades Of Grey: Heavy Psychedelic Ballads & Dirges 1969-1976 and 300% Dynamite or superb crossovers such as the Paramore/Talking Heads single. Too many highlights to mention really!

What kinds of things are going on at Jumbo on Record Store Day? What makes it stand out to other stores in Leeds?

From the very (early) RSD’s in the UK we tried to celebrate the day more as a get together so we tend to put local bands on we love (This year Forming, Bug Teeth and Van Houten), sell beers, give away fun stuff and party!

Is RSD accessible for the average person? Or do they have to be a record fanatic?

It’s accessible for sure because the beauty of it is that the releases tend to cover so many different styles that there’s something for every type of music fan…Yeah there might be a super obscure compilation of long lost funky Brazilian joints compiled by a Japanese turntablist (Soul Jazz’s awesome Brazil 45 Boxset Vol. 5) but there’s also Celeste doing a cover of Love Will Tear Us Apart). The whole point of RSD is to get people to see what great independent record stores do and offer.

What benefits does record store day have for the independent record store?

I suppose in a world where tax avoiding online giants and homogenous chain stores tend to dominate it’s the chance for indies like us to shout above the humdrum and say ‘Hey, look what we’re offering’…It’s a way to plug people back into the great musical eco-system and show them that independent shops like ours are a place to discover music far from the algorithmic haze. It’s a place to meet like-minded music freaks, a place to hang out and enjoy. Also, you know that every pound spent in an indie goes towards keeping the shop and staff doing what they passionately love doing (and we’ve been doing it since 1971 can you believe?!?!)”



Matt’s above response, summed the beauty of record day up perfectly for me. It’s a day that more than just buying and selling records, it’s a celebration of a community hub, and a vibrant independent record store culture that in Leeds we are so lucky to have. It’s offers a much-needed way to break away from the instantaneous world of music streaming and algorithms and back to the pure joy of discovering music in its physical form, surrounded by fellow music lovers and enthusiasts. I, for one, am greatly looking forward to Saturday. I’ll be getting up early and joining a queue for what promises to be a great occasion.

