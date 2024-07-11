Afraid of Tomorrows: The Mysterines Album Review

Written by Thomas Dent, edited by Millie Cain.

It is often said that the second album is the hardest album to produce, on Afraid of

Tomorrows the Mysterines throw that notion out of the window and prove to the British

alternative rock scene that they’re the real deal.



Opening track ‘The Last Dance’ sets the tone for the album with its droning violin bow guitar

intro a la Jimmy Page. The song then kicks into gear via a riff that has to rank among my

favourite ever. Vocalist Lia Metcalfe has a way of conjuring up unique yet affecting images

with her lyrics. The opening couplet, ‘the last time that we danced, midnight by the Texaco’,

acts as a greeting to fans after the energetic rawness of debut abum ‘Reeling’. This tune has

been a fan favourite since the band debuted it on their tour supporting Arctic Monkeys in

Spring 2023 and it may well be their best song yet. It finishes with an unexpectedly creepy

section that includes some lo-fi guitar and heavily filtered vocals that give this outro the feel

of a noir horror movie.



Already this album has the feel of a band that is more comfortable within itself and the

Mysterines are not afraid to vary their sound on Afraid of Tomorrows, which is perhaps the

only criticism of debut ‘Reeling’ which felt too one dimensional at times. Fourth and fifth

tracks ‘Tired Animal’ and ‘Jesse You’re a Superstar’ incorporate George Favager’s bass guitar

as the lead instrument in the vein of bands such as Suede and Joy Division. This allows the

group to experiment with some different textures than they have previously, and it frees up

Callum Thompson’s role as guitarist allowing him to build tension and add harmonic

complexity, as he does during the chorus of ‘Jesse You’re a Superstar’ which is built around

the longing sigh of Lia’s melody, one of the most effortlessly flowing melodies I’ve heard in a

long time.



The two main singles ‘Stray’ and ‘Sink Ya Teeth’ are both carried along via grungy riffs that

feel so familiar yet strangely fresh. The former song manages to ride the wave of its

blockbuster chorus for a healthy amount of time until the monotonous tension is broken by

a fantastic bridge section which is propelled by some chunky guitars and ‘Sink Ya Teeth’

picks up this momentum later in the album with its stuttering digital hi-hats and ultra-catchy

chorus. Lia’s vocals on both these tracks are something to behold, her voice possesses a lot

of raw power but has become far more refined and capable melodically in the 2 years since

‘Reeling’. These two tunes will surely become live staples for many years to come.



The lonely centrepieces of this record, sixth track ‘Hawkmoon’ and tenth track ‘Inside a

Matchbox’ show how far the band has come with regards to the quality of their songwriting.

The former track begins with Lia singing over a solitary acoustic guitar and builds to a

stunning conclusion which includes some emotion shattering strings and a fabulous use of

the drum kit. ‘Inside a Matchbox’ on the other hand is quiet, yet passionate. A track that is

equal parts Nick Drake and PJ Harvey. It includes another stunning vocal melody which is

backed up by the cutting acoustic guitar. The simplistic electric drum pattern on this track

gives the piece a sense of space and allows the melodies to breathe freely and makes this

track the hidden jewel of the record.



On Afraid of Tomorrows, the Mysterines have shown why they’re quickly advancing through

the ranks of regard in Britain. They’re good songwriters, have a clear vision and have

created their own unique sound that pays homage to their past influences but is unmistakeably their own. The album isn’t perfect by any means – to me the production is inconsistent in its style and sometimes lacks power meaning a couple of tracks come across subdued compared to when they’re showcased live, but the performances contained on these tracks are nothing short of sublime and shine a light on the talent of this group. This record gives the band so many routes to pursue on LP number three and I can see them bettering their effort on Afraid of Tomorrows by a long way. The Mysterines aren’t going anywhere soon and their stock is continually growing.