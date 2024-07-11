Afraid of Tomorrows: The Mysterines Album Review
Written by Thomas Dent, edited by Millie Cain.
It is often said that the second album is the hardest album to produce, on Afraid of
Tomorrows the Mysterines throw that notion out of the window and prove to the British
alternative rock scene that they’re the real deal.
Opening track ‘The Last Dance’ sets the tone for the album with its droning violin bow guitar
intro a la Jimmy Page. The song then kicks into gear via a riff that has to rank among my
favourite ever. Vocalist Lia Metcalfe has a way of conjuring up unique yet affecting images
with her lyrics. The opening couplet, ‘the last time that we danced, midnight by the Texaco’,
acts as a greeting to fans after the energetic rawness of debut abum ‘Reeling’. This tune has
been a fan favourite since the band debuted it on their tour supporting Arctic Monkeys in
Spring 2023 and it may well be their best song yet. It finishes with an unexpectedly creepy
section that includes some lo-fi guitar and heavily filtered vocals that give this outro the feel
of a noir horror movie.
Already this album has the feel of a band that is more comfortable within itself and the
Mysterines are not afraid to vary their sound on Afraid of Tomorrows, which is perhaps the
only criticism of debut ‘Reeling’ which felt too one dimensional at times. Fourth and fifth
tracks ‘Tired Animal’ and ‘Jesse You’re a Superstar’ incorporate George Favager’s bass guitar
as the lead instrument in the vein of bands such as Suede and Joy Division. This allows the
group to experiment with some different textures than they have previously, and it frees up
Callum Thompson’s role as guitarist allowing him to build tension and add harmonic
complexity, as he does during the chorus of ‘Jesse You’re a Superstar’ which is built around
the longing sigh of Lia’s melody, one of the most effortlessly flowing melodies I’ve heard in a
long time.
The two main singles ‘Stray’ and ‘Sink Ya Teeth’ are both carried along via grungy riffs that
feel so familiar yet strangely fresh. The former song manages to ride the wave of its
blockbuster chorus for a healthy amount of time until the monotonous tension is broken by
a fantastic bridge section which is propelled by some chunky guitars and ‘Sink Ya Teeth’
picks up this momentum later in the album with its stuttering digital hi-hats and ultra-catchy
chorus. Lia’s vocals on both these tracks are something to behold, her voice possesses a lot
of raw power but has become far more refined and capable melodically in the 2 years since
‘Reeling’. These two tunes will surely become live staples for many years to come.
The lonely centrepieces of this record, sixth track ‘Hawkmoon’ and tenth track ‘Inside a
Matchbox’ show how far the band has come with regards to the quality of their songwriting.
The former track begins with Lia singing over a solitary acoustic guitar and builds to a
stunning conclusion which includes some emotion shattering strings and a fabulous use of
the drum kit. ‘Inside a Matchbox’ on the other hand is quiet, yet passionate. A track that is
equal parts Nick Drake and PJ Harvey. It includes another stunning vocal melody which is
backed up by the cutting acoustic guitar. The simplistic electric drum pattern on this track
gives the piece a sense of space and allows the melodies to breathe freely and makes this
track the hidden jewel of the record.
On Afraid of Tomorrows, the Mysterines have shown why they’re quickly advancing through
the ranks of regard in Britain. They’re good songwriters, have a clear vision and have
created their own unique sound that pays homage to their past influences but is unmistakeably their own. The album isn’t perfect by any means – to me the production is inconsistent in its style and sometimes lacks power meaning a couple of tracks come across subdued compared to when they’re showcased live, but the performances contained on these tracks are nothing short of sublime and shine a light on the talent of this group. This record gives the band so many routes to pursue on LP number three and I can see them bettering their effort on Afraid of Tomorrows by a long way. The Mysterines aren’t going anywhere soon and their stock is continually growing.