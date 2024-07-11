Tom Grennan amplifies the ‘Sounds of the City.’

Written by Poppi Andelin, edited by Millie Cain.

Saturday 6th July, a monumental evening. Tom Grennan electrified Millennium Square as the headlining act of Sounds of the City. Despite the later gate openings to accommodate the nail-biting match of the The Three Lions, thousands of fans gathered for the event. The gig was uniquely infused with the patriotic spirit of the nation’s football fortunes, setting the scene for an electrifying and memorable performance.

As the opening act, Victor Ray created anticipation for an incredible evening. The singer and song-writer, raised in Newcastle, humorously recalled how he started his music career busking in London and how pigeons were his main audience. With this performance, he demonstrated how it is difficult for people from where he grew up to find opportunities like this one, marking a monumental moment for his musical career. Hits like ‘Comfortable,’ ‘Stay For a While,’ and ‘It Only Cost Everything’ were a few among his discography that Ray performed; captivating the audience from the very beginning. I had never seen Ray perform live, nor had I listened to his music before, so it was exciting to witness this indie-pop extravaganza.

As more pints were pulled and many more people piled into the square, it wasn’t long until the headlining act stepped up. The Bedford-based singer instantly ignited the stage as he walked out to the iconic England song, “Three Lions,” creating an atmosphere of unity and cheer across the square. Expressing his long-anticipated excitement for the gig, Tom Grennan humorously remarked how “We finally won a penalty shootout!” The celebration of England’s penalty shoot-out victory over Switzerland was seamlessly integrated into his setlist, with tracks like “How Does it Feel” sparking waves of enjoyment amongst the crowd.

Despite not playing any of the new tunes he teased for upcoming release, Grennan’s classic sing-along anthems echoed back to him from the thousands of voices in the crowd. He opened his show with the track “If Only,” from his 2021 album Evering Road (2021), setting an upbeat tone for a buoyant performance. Following the opening songs were three shortened tracks from Grennan’s debut album Lighting Matches (2018). ‘Sober’, ‘Royal Highness’, and ‘Barbed Wire’ were seamlessly blended in a mix-up effect, connecting three of my personal favourites in a carefully crafted, rhythmic medley.

As the performance went on and the sky darkened, rain began to fall just as Grennan launched into ‘Head Up.’ Undeterred, the crowd donned coats and raised hoods, singing in unison: “you keep my head above the water.” A rather fitting song to be played against the weather, but a drop of rain certainly did not dampen any spirits in Millennium Square.

The night was a perfect mix of upbeat tunes and slower adagio. Thousands of phone torches swayed in unison as Millennium Square was illuminated for the performance of ‘Here.’ Shortly after, Grennan sang a sweet duet with Angel, one of his gifted supporting vocalists. As they sang ‘Let’s Go Home Together,’ with the backing singers of thousands in the crowd, Grennan’s iconic tunes definitely filled the city.

Many other of his performed hits included ‘Found What I’ve Been Looking For,’ ‘All Goes Wrong,’ and ‘By Your Side.’ The stage was illuminated with fire effects and strobe lighting, which wonderfully reflected the overall electrifying mood of the evening. His smash song ‘Little Bit of Love’ brought the show to a close as Grennan thanked the audience and showed gratitude to one of the best audiences he had ever performed for.

It was a pleasure to witness Tom Grennan’s performance, which ranged from a flurry of enthusiasm, sparked by the excitement of England’s football triumph, to a show full of love and solidarity among thousands of spectators. From the first time seeing Tom Grennan perform, it was nothing short of spectacular; and it is exciting to see how the alternative, indie musician develops as his musical career grows.