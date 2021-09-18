The Warehouse Project Announces Phase Two for their 2021 Program

The Warehouse Project, the mesmerising series of club nights in Manchester, returns with an announcement for even more new shows. Details for phase two of the WHP21 program have officially been revealed to the public. The line ups are looking absolutely amazing, and tickets are on sale from the 16 September, at 10am, here.

After Phase One showed us exciting announcements from the likes of Four Tet, Jamie xx, and Megan Thee Stallion, Phase Two sees even more huge names curating their own special events, with six hypnotising new shows added to the bill. With critically adored acts like The Chemical Brothers, Solomun, Bicep, The Blessed Madonna and many more…

It is an exciting announcement as it marks the first time The Chemical Brothers will DJ in Depot’s hallowed halls, despite being Manchester natives. The trippy genre benders will push boundaries, and you won’t want to miss out on the historic evening.

The event we’re anticipating the most is the Boiler Room, a name which already carries a lot of weight, headlined by garage legend DJ EZ, on the 19 November, and also features the insane soundscapes of Dr Banana and Interplanetary Criminal behind the decks. Bicep is also one you should not miss on the 5 December! We managed to catch their set at Parklife, as well as Jon Hopkins’, who is also on the bill. It is definitely one to look out for.

If you’re desperate to know more, and find out about the rest of the line-ups, check out the complete calendar here.

Header image credit: The Warehouse Project