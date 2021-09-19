Freshers Flicks: LUU announce two weeks of outdoor screenings

As part of Freshers Week at the University of Leeds, Hyde Park Picture House and Leeds University Union are collaborating to treat students old and new with a fortnight of outdoor screenings.

These sunset showings will take place outside the Roger Stevens building and all tickets will cost just £5.

Credit: University of Leeds

The first week of screenings is titled “A Night to Remember” and celebrates films set over the course of a single, wild, and unforgettable night. Proceedings kick-off with Queer cult classic The Rock Horror Picture show on Tuesday 21st September. The week’s remaining titles range from Jordan Peele’s critically acclaimed horror Get Out to fresh, feminist coming-of-age comedy Booksmart. Though, the schedule makes time to for quintessential cinematic gems like Die Hard and Back to the Future.

As for the second week, audiences will be thrilled by a celebration of one of cinema’s greatest decades: the 90s. This genre-spanning series of films will include iconically stylish teen comedy Clueless (as if!), prehistoric action-adventure Jurassic Park, and the hilarious satirical slasher Scream.

To find out more visit:

https://hydeparkpicturehouse.co.uk/season/freshers-a-night-to-remember

and

https://hydeparkpicturehouse.co.uk/season/freshers-90s-favourites