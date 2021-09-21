LUU’s Night Market to offer an evening of street food, live music, and arts and crafts stalls

Continuing their celebrations as part of Freshers Week, LUU will be hosting a night market, complete with street food, cocktails, craft beer, art, and music. The market will take place just outside the LUU building on 23 September 2021, 5:00 pm-10:00 pm.

Foodies will be delighted to hear that there will be an array of international street food from some of Leeds’ top food traders. Already confirmed to be attending the market are Spuds and Bro Poutine, Kuala Lumpur Cafe, Waki Maki Sushi, and Luigi Street Food Italiano. Not only that, but more culinary vendors are set to be added to the lineup.

As for the musical offering, there will be live DJs through the night playing a range of music for all over the world – including a set from The Gryphon’s very own Editor-in-Chief, Alex Gibbon. What’s more, there will be live performances too, most notably from headline act Back Chat Brass, a Brass band Rooted in pop, funk, and hip hop.

To attend the Night Market, there is no need to book a ticket – just show up!

For more information, head to: https://www.facebook.com/events/397070495114556