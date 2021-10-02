Preview: Curated by Jamie xx, The Warehouse Project Preview /12.11.21/

Jamie xx performing at Coachella, 2015. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachella)

After a whimsical set as All Points East’s Saturday night headliner, Jamie xx will be taking to Manchester’s Mayfield Depot for a specially curated Warehouse Project. Joining him on November 12 are some of the world’s finest selectas: from Honey Dijon to Skee Mask and AceMo to Overmono; the latter of whom will be bringing their lauded live set for a special performance.

Jamie Smith’s elegant productions have seen him collaborate with Drake, provide remixes for Adele and receive features from Young Thug. However, in spite of his more mainstream associations, the multifaceted producer is known for whipping through all the corner stones of UK club music. The nostalgic undertones to his sets makes him a highly versatile and beautifully unpredictable DJ, and those who have followed the maverick for sometime will know that his sound belongs to the dark and dingy spaces British clubland offers.

Last year, The xx producer released ‘Idontknow’ – a 5 minute body boggling track that revels in abrasive breaks, clockwork melodies and fiery footwork beats. He’s had to wait a while to play it on a sound system, and with the single’s raucous reception on this year’s festival circuit, he will surely be thinking of spinning the tune in a few Friday’s time.

Honey Dijon’s flawless Chicago House blends will also be a highlight. The American native’s sets are inherently groovy; gliding through a historical journey of such a celebrated music genre. Illian Tape affiliate Skee Mask, if his recent Essential Mix is anything to go by, will rattle the roof off the depot. The Munich native’s virtuosic mixes have crumbled the concrete walls of many a venue, and November 12 will be no different.

With BBY out in the open, and another EP imminent, Overmono’s set will be unmissable for anyone in attendance. Their intrinsic breaks have propelled them to dizzying heights over the last few years, and now clubs are back open, their trajectory is impalpable.

The Warehouse Project, with this line up, has once again justified its status as the best and biggest club night in the UK. If you missed out on festivals, and want to capture that feeling of dancing side-to-side with thousands of complete strangers, then look no further than Jamie XX’s impending takeover. Role on November 12.

FRIDAY 12TH NOVEMBER

CURATED BY JAMIE XX 19:00-04:00

Jamie XX

Honey Dijon

Overmono – Live

Axel Boman

Skee Mask

Josey Rebelle

Bradley Zero

DJ Python

OK Williams

Gene On Earth

D. Tiffany

Loraine James

AceMo

Krysko & Greg Lord

SNO