Weird and Wonderful: Don Broco ‘Amazing Things’ Review

The Bedford rockers return with a seminal, cyberpunk masterpiece to assertively match the heights of 2018’s ‘Technology’

It was a momentous, career-defining moment when Don Broco headlined Slam Dunk Festival last month. Their diverse, expansive setlist proved exactly why they have never been one of the bottle, and their fourth installment Amazing Things sees their creative capacity take a futuristic turn into the unknown.

A world-class marketing department has drawn in Manchester United and boxing fans from afar in the promotion of their lead singles ‘Manchester Super Reds No.1 Fan’ and ‘Gumshield.’ The latter is an extravagant, nostalgic opening track that showcases drummer Matt Donnelly’s colossal vocals, which complement Rob Damiani’s rapid-fire rhythms on ‘Manchester Super Reds No. 1 Fan’, reminiscent of a certain Limp Bizkit – and you can’t help but feel that the baton has been passed on with Don Broco’s ever-changing sound.

The riffs have certainly not gone anywhere since Technology, yet they take on a new dimension in this album, serving as a component of an extensive, stadium-rock sound rather than taking on the main focus. Tracks like ‘Uber’ and ‘Bruce Willis’ give Damiani’s unorthodox vocal experimentation some room to breathe – and shine – whilst the deceptive eerie pace of ‘Swimwear Season’ allows that track to emerge as an evocative, epic anthem when the chorus kicks in.

With a flick of a switch, Don Broco’s sound can traverse sonic boundaries, as exemplified by ‘Bad 4 Ur Health’ – my personal hidden gem off the album. ‘Amazing Things’, therefore, is an absolute understatement for the masterpiece they have created.

‘Amazing Things’ is out now via SharpTone Records. You can see the band on tour next week, including an additional date at Manchester Academy on Thursday 28th October.