Feeling Fresh and Fruity

The leaves are falling in Hyde Park and Morrisons is stocking Christmas decorations, so winter must be on its way. It can be difficult to maintain a fresh, balanced diet during the colder months. Food just doesn’t last as long, which as a result increases food waste. The statistics are sobering with households in the UK producing 4.5 million tonnes of food waste each year. That amounts to 10 billion edible meals being thrown away.

This number is gradually falling with the average person wasting 7% less food this year than three years ago. Be a part of the change and take a gander at these quick tips.

Use every last bit of freezer space.

Frozen berries are a godsend when making quick and easy smoothies; frozen vegetables often come pre-sliced and can be added to pasta, curries or whatever else takes your fancy. As they are picked at peak ripeness and frozen quickly afterwards, frozen fruit and vegetables retain the vast majority of their vitamins, minerals, and flavour. The long-lasting nature of frozen food helps to cut food waste.

Get your bake on!

There’s more to life than banana bread. Try a quick and easy fruit bread (like this one) that’ll make any kitchen smell divine, or whip up a stir fry or casserole to use up your leftover vegetables.

It’s ferment to be (get it?)

Gut health is very trendy right now, and nothing makes your gut happy like fermented food. The fermentation process enhances the natural, beneficial bacteria already in your food to aid digestion and turbocharge your immune system. All you need to get your ferment on is an airtight container and a few store cupboard ingredients. Why not try making kimchi?

Eat seasonally

Next time you’re doing a big shop, choose foods that ripen during the cold months. Here are a few options to consider: