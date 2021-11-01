George’s Crispy Egg Fried Noodles

This is a must try dish, a massive pick-me-up on a dark hangover day. It can be pimped up with mushrooms, prawns or any meat that you have in, but I’ve kept it simple for this recipe. For best results, get your pan ripping hot before you add the noodles, and don’t be afraid to get some good colour on them.

Serves 2

Cooking time: 15 Minutes

Ingredients:

Vegetable oil

Table Salt

3-4 nests of medium egg noodles

4 eggs

Soy Sauce

Fish Sauce

1/4 tsp MSG

1/4 red onion

1/2 thumb sized piece of ginger

Coriander- picked

1/2 chilli

Crispy chilli oil

Instructions:

Put the kettle onto boil and get a saucepan on a high heat for the noodles. While the kettle boils crack your eggs into a bowl, thoroughly whisk and set aside. Get your veg out ready to chop. Pour the water into the pan. Generously season your boiling water with table salt, (about 2 tbsp) and get your noodles in. Cook for a minute under packet instructions, usually around 3 minutes. Meanwhile prep the garnish: very finely slice the red onion, slice your chilli at a 45° angle (no need to deseed it), matchstick chop or coarsely grate your ginger, and finally pick your coriander. When your noodles are cooked, drain in a colander, and immediately run under cold running water for 20 seconds to fully stop them from cooking. Then pat them dry with some kitchen roll. Finish prepping your veg if you haven’t yet. Get a wok or heavy bottomed frying pan on a high heat with about 4 tbsp vegetable oil (it is a lot but will get those noodles extra crispy). When it’s sizzling, carefully place in your noodles (the closer you get them to the oil the less it will splash). Give them a mix so they’re coated with oil, then start stir frying, tossing, or mixing, every 20 seconds or so. The noodles will clump together slightly so do break them apart for maximum crispiness. After 2 minutes, or when your noodles have started to colour a bit, add 2 tbsp of soy and 1 tbsp fish sauce, ¼ tsp of MSG, and continue stir frying until your noodles are deeply coloured, just off charring. At this point, give your egg a final whisk and pour in, let it cook for about 10 seconds then constantly agitate until it’s cooked and fully combined with the noodles. Transfer to your plate, top with your ginger, chilli, coriander, red onion, and finally spoon a generous teaspoon of crispy chilli oil on top and serve.

Bon Appétit!