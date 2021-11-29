Rave Review: Jamie xx’s extravaganza at the depot

On Warehouse Project’s illustrious calendar of club events, Jamie XX’s self-curated night really caught the eye. Not only were we to be treated to a 4-hour masterclass from one of the most in demand DJs and producers, but he was also bringing an all-star assortment of selectas from across the globe: Honey Dijon [Chicago], Skee Mask [Berlin], AceMo [NYC], DJ Python [Miami] and many more were set to humble the various decks dotted round the depot.

There’s nothing like the feeling of stepping off the train in Madchester on a Friday evening. The drizzling weather, Neo-gothic architecture and smoky atmosphere fills the air with a permanent excitement; breeding a vibe I can only imagine being comparable to the apprehension before a night at the Hacienda. Your traditionalist, acid house loving Uncle would be the first to discredit such an opinion, but with the line ups WHP have curated this year, my testament would be difficult to contest. Put simply, the former railway station has hosted the best parties in 2021.

Last Friday’s event was placed on the highly qualified shoulders of Jamie xx, who’s ordinarily shy and illusive character sits in stark contrast to the demonic demeanour he possesses behind the decks. Mixing Ludacris’ ‘What’s Your Fantasy?’ with ‘Idontknow’, which the London native released last year, provided a particularly entrancing moment; sending rapturous appraisal throughout the 10,000 strong, sold-out audience. ‘When you hear a track that you love, it’s not like a thought process of why you love it. You just love it’, The xx member told ‘Creators’ in a rare interview, and this endearing approach to music was on full display in his titanic 4-hour set – every selection was a testament to the far-reaching, all-encompassing taste he’s known for.

Overmono, with the pull of their live show, was another alluring name on the bill. Filling the Archive’s damp air with their atmospheric, broken tones, the Welsh brothers looked right at home in WHP’s tunnelled architecture. Any structural engineer would have been worried about the possibility of the venue’s walls caving into the rattling breaks, euphoric melodies and vocal howls that humble their discography. The Erika de Casier featuring ‘Diamond Cut, then unreleased, sent particular shockwaves through the audience.

Elsewhere, Skee Mask clearly possessed an ulterior motive to many on the bill. The Munich producer/DJ had people performing their best satanic rituals to his dungeon techno, pirouetting aimlessly around the space with a suspiciously sadistic ora. He watched on, laughing and chain-smoking fags in unison with his flawless mixing. Prolific NYC selector AceMo was another highlight, blessing the Concourse with blends that epitomise the broad spectrum of influences his music encapsulates. There were a couple kick-heavy tunes that I would love to get my hands on, but all the attempts with Shazam came to no avail. Francis Bourgeois, everyone’s favourite TikTok trainspotter, watched on in his signature farmers hat and jived away in front of thousands of perplexed faces. WHP had personally invited the social media star, who swapped the honks of his favourite locomotives for the thumps of the world’s best DJs. Apparently, he has a more far-reaching knowledge of Aphex Twin than anyone could ever imagine.

With plenty more nights lined up until the new year, we thoroughly recommend treating yourself to a night at Warehouse Project this semester. It’s become a rite of passage for many, a yearly ritual for others and its damn good fun.