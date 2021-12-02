In pictures: You Me At Six treat Leeds to “Hold Me Down” in its entirety

You Me At Six, an English rock band from Surrey, at the pinnacle of their career, quite literally rocked Stylus with their anniversary show for their 2010 album Hold Me Down.

The atmosphere was electric and they certainly didn’t disappoint, playing hits like ‘Underdog’ and ‘Stay With Me’ that captivated the audience and got everyone singing along. The whole production of the show, with sublime lighting and sound made for an incredible live performance.

Despite frontman Josh Franceschi battling with an illness and revealing he was close to pulling out of the show, he said his love for Leeds made him pull through. He maintained great energy and stage presence throughout. His raspy vocals sounded great live and the whole band delivered an exceptional performance that the crowd really responded to.

The band has been together since 2004, and their chemistry was abundantly clear on stage, sounding just as good live as recorded, which is an impressive feat.

Some of their show highlights were Franceschi and the rest of the band reminiscing on their history and journey. The intimate setting of the venue made the show feel really personal and created a friendly atmosphere, whereby the front row could make direct eye contact with the band.

The band strayed from the setlist towards the end, with their encore including both newer and older tracks that weren’t from their Hold Me Down album, with ‘Lived a Lie’ and the unorthodox climax of ‘Beautiful Way’ proving particularly memorable. All in all, it was a really personal show that made the audience feel special, from a special band.

Review by Katherine Mitchell, Photography by Rishi Shah