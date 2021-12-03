In The Flesh: Tigercub bring monstrous As Blue As Indigo to Leeds

When chatting to frontman and guitarist Jamie Hall pre-show, the sheer excitement and magnificence of being back on tour was wholly present in the dressing room. His enormous pedal board, he tells me, is topped only by Mike Kerr of Royal Blood – a band who welcomed Tigercub back to the live scene in July with support slots in Bristol and Newcastle.

To add to the pedal board, Hall’s 7ft stature and mesmerising stage presence eclipsed Brudenell’s main room with a colossal live performance, bringing the gargantuan riffs of As Blue As Indigo to Yorkshire for the first time. Hot off the press, their new single ‘I.W.G.F.U’ slotted in perfectly as a show opener, which was topped and tailed with their biggest hits, leading up to the inevitable climax of ‘Stop Beating On My Heart (Like A Bass Drum)’ and ‘Beauty.’

Whilst being a full headline show, the set still felt like a teaser of what may yet come from Tigercub once these songs surely ring around a larger room in due course. Hall and bassist Jimi Wheelwright toyed around with raucous production ideas including dunking band members in water, yet I would not be surprised if in a few years’ time, Tigercub’s riff-roaring anthems level up to academies and arenas around the UK.

