Blanketman follow up acclaimed debut EP with energetic single “The Signalman”

Hailing from the ever-distinctive Manchester scene, Blanketman are a promising quintet fusing post-punk and melodic indie. Their debut EP, ‘National Trust’, released earlier this year, received a wealth of critical acclaim for its seven-track length of catchy riffs and arena-filling choruses, which included the sunny crowd-pleaser ‘Beach Body’ and the exhilarating ‘Dogs Die In Hot Cars’.

Frontman Adam Hoppers distinct and gritty vocals are the driving force of ‘The Signalman’ along with its catchy melody and brash percussion. Lead-guitarist’s Daniel Hand’s distinct and appealing riff is sure to be an instant hit with the band’s rapidly increasing fanbase. The choral resonance with a melodic choir and its upbeat tempo assert ‘The Signalman’ as an arena-filling hit certain to appeal to fans of the unstoppable Sports Team and the charismatic Courting.

The band’s discography certainly seems to play around with genres and expectations and in doing so Blanketman have succeeded in creating an almost trademark sound which pitches them as anything but conventional. It will be interesting to see the direction in which they take their debut album, hopefully sticking with their satirical lyricism and charming melodies.

From supporting Sports Team at their biggest headline show to date at Manchester Academy back in October, it appears the band are moving from strength to strength. Fans await the release of their debut album which is sure to establish Blanketman as one of the most talented upcoming bands in the country.

‘The Signalman’ is available to stream on Spotify now.