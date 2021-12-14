A Guide to New Year’s in Leeds

There is no better way to see in the dawn of another year than partying the night away. However, without a proper plan of where to go and what to do, New Year’s Eve can easily become a bit of a damp squib. That’s why The Gryphon has teamed up with Skiddle to give you a rundown of all the best events in Leeds to help you celebrate the long-awaited arrival of 2022.

L/IT Ibiza Takeover – East 59th

This swanky, Manhattan-inspired rooftop bar is usually more geared to a classy and chilled night of cocktails, burgers and stunning skyline views. However, this New Year’s, East 59th will see the return of L/IT – the Leeds-Ibiza takeover. Think smooth Balearic blends of Soulful House mixed with the liveliness (and temperature) of a good old Yorkshire night out.

Angie’s Disco NYE – Angelica

Another rooftop bar with prime views of the firework-streamed sky, Angelica is offering up a party fabulous enough for Studio 54. After two successful events in 2021, Angie’s Disco is returning to see out the year with 70’s classics, Disco-infused House and funky gems in one of the most exclusive nightspots in Leeds. Headlining is DJ and producer Seamus Haji, famed for his remixes of Indeep’s ‘Last Night a DJ Saved My Life’ and Booty Luv’s ‘Boogie 2nite’, both iconic noughties floor fillers in their own right.

Cargo New Year’s Eve Party – Cargo

Cargo, in its own words, is “striving to change the nightlife game in Leeds” and what it lacks in an established reputation it certainly makes up for in size. This recently-opened juggernaut of a venue will be using each of its four huge rooms for its very first New Year’s Eve party. Expect lashings of Hip-Hop, Pop and RnB for a classic way to celebrate the biggest night of the year.

Casa Loco – The Warehouse

As a weekly haunt for many students, especially those in ‘Uni of’ sports societies, The Warehouse will be very familiar to many. The venue has been welcoming New Year’s in style for decades and this year is no different. Originally scheduled for summer and repackaged as a NYE event, Casa Loco will be bringing the biggest sounds of UKG, Bassline and Funky to pack a punch when that clock strikes midnight.

Danny Bond and Friends LIVE – Mint Warehouse

One for the ravers and misbehavers among you, Mint Warehouse is known for its lively parties that champion the biggest talent in the UK’s Dance Music scene. However, the club’s attention will be turning local this NYE as Leeds legend Danny Boyd curates a night of homegrown mixers to keep the dancefloor jumping. Bassline, UKG and House are all on the menu for a lineup that will keep you two-stepping well into January.

Ain’t No Party Like an NYE Party – Revolution Electric Press

You know that saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”? Well, if Revs is your happy place why risk a rubbish New Year when you could be grooving and moving in your favourite bar? With tasty cocktails, classic club bangers and a staggering array of flavoured vodkas, a Revs New Year has all the ingredients of a fun and fabulous night.

Circus of the Lost – Beaver Works

Beaver Works events usually cut no corners when it comes to extravagance and their plans for NYE show they aren’t about to start doing things by halves. The warehouse venue will be host to circus performers, live bands, a midnight firework display, a bonfire and Fairground rides. As if that wasn’t enough, you’ll be able to find music to please everyone with the sounds of DnB, Jungle, House, Disco and Techno blasting until 6am. If you are a more is more kind of person, then this is the party for you!

New Year’s D’eve Party – Old Red Bus Station

Dman and Friends, a local dance music collective that aims to increase inclusivity in club spaces for those with disabilities, are vibing their way into 2022 with the help of Old Red Bus Station. If previous events are anything to go by, you should expect an extremely friendly crowd, breakbeats and chuggers galore, and a dash of silliness to make this one of the happiest NYEs of your life. Also, the event will be raising proceeds for the Leeds Down Syndrome support network Sunshine and Smiles, so where better for a socially-conscious boogie?

Optic Leeds NYE: DJ Seinfeld – Wire

Rounding off the list we have Wire for those who are properly into their dance music. This intimate venue regularly plays host to some seriously world-class talent so it is unsurprising that they have booked the one and only DJ Seinfeld to finish off the year. The Swedish House producer always delivers sets that are eclectic, euphoric and massive in sound. End your corona-blighted year with the elation only the rush of a dancefloor can give you.

