Community and Carnage: Turnstile bring ‘GLOW ON’ to the Refectory in Leeds

One of 2021’s most critically acclaimed albums, transforming the dream-punk of Turnstile’s ‘GLOW ON’ into a live environment posed a new challenge for the Baltimore hardcore outfit. As the band’s growth leads them into larger rooms, the ever increasing gap to the barrier makes the stage diving that is synonymous with their live shows all the more difficult.

Yet, in the historic setting of The Refectory, which now serves as a University canteen with a balcony cafe, the room – and upper tier – was transformed into a diving board for fans and band members alike to launch themselves off the balcony into the raucous army of followers down below. Quite the upgrade from a chilled morning study space.

Opening with the dreamy, vibrant ‘MYSTERY’, the narrow yet extended room became one gigantic pit of chaos, as fans were treated to this new material live in Northern England for the first time. Nostalgic, older tracks like ‘Fazed Out’ and ‘Gravity’ were interwoven into the set, between a flurry of newer tracks that showcased the complexity and originality of ‘GLOW ON.’ A particular highlight was ‘UNDERWATER BOI’ and its unique structure, as the crowd figured out how to continually match the energy onstage with exact precision.

Whilst bassist Franz Lyons courageously wore a Manchester United shirt with the number 27 on the back, frontman Brendan Yates rapidly abandoned his t-shirt, clambering around the crowd with a hand on the balcony, the whites of his eyes there for all to see – focused as ever. With this album campaign, you really feel the sense of a matured, almost finished article at the height of their powers. Pride and joy resonated around the room, as they closed the set with the unifying ‘T.L.C.’ before departing our shores to tour the USA.

Turnstile headline Manchester’s Outbreak Festival in late June, and tickets are on sale here.