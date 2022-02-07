The Night Café show their class at a sold out Stylus show

Leeds was the focal point of a circular journey for The Night Café over the course of the pandemic. Playing Leeds Festival on the release weekend of their debut album 0151 back in 2019, they would not play a live show for over two years – until last year’s Live At Leeds Festival.

Bassist Arran O’Connell Whittle popped into the LSTV studio for a chat just before that set, where he told us just how excited the band were to finally get out on tour this February and play their Leeds date, showcasing their lengthy debut that is firmly ingrained into this generation’s nostalgic indie rock scene.

Launching into Leeds University’s Stylus with the timeless ‘Finders Keepers’, the young crowd was sent into raptures as ‘Felicity’ and ‘The Way Of Mary’ reinvigorated the energy that created such a buzz around The Night Café. Despite the forced hiatus, the band showed no signs of a lack of chemistry or a single mistake amidst what was a crisp, cohesive set.

Having supported their Scouse counterparts The Wombats and Circa Waves on numerous occasions, and done the rounds at virtually every major UK festival, this set really saw The Night Café mature into their own, unique headline act that truly demonstrated their capabilities. The ticket sales on this tour demonstrate just how far their reach has grown, packing out sweaty clubs all over the country.

A short encore of ‘Addicted’ and ‘Mixed Signals’ perhaps left some fans longing for more material from their latest EP For Better Days. However, it was really 0151 that represented their coming of age, and it is only natural that they completed such an eagerly anticipated campaign with a stunning headline tour to match that will continue on for the rest of February.

The Night Café support The Wombats at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on 14th April, and you can purchase tickets here.