Grime icon Stormzy set to play the First Direct Arena in Leeds this month

After being one of the first artists to cancel their tours in 2020 as the pandemic began lurking and creeping into our lives, 2 years later Stormzy is taking his Heavy is the Head Tour back on the road this spring. Having proved himself as a stellar performer and solidified his status as British icon at his headline slot in Glastonbury 2019 (with only his debut album out at the time), this tour is set to be one of the most epic and glorious this year.

This is the grime icon’s biggest tour, with the aftermath of the release of his debut album Gang Signs and Prayer in 2017 being followed mostly by promo and festival slots, and only a short UK tour in minor venues. Having played at the O2 Academy in Leeds in 2017, his upcoming show at First Direct Arena marks a significant shift in the artist’s reach, popularity and calibre.

Much like Dua Lipa, who is solidifying her stardom on her Future Nostalgia Tour, two years after her sophomore album’s release at the beginning of the pandemic, this tour will give Stormzy the overdue chance to shine as a solo artist whilst showcasing his versatility and assurance as a performer. Having abandoned social media, the status of his current projects is cryptic and unknown, however with his work ethic and continued success, it can only be assumed that a third album (a follow up to 2019’s Heavy is the Head) is in the works or even complete.

Stormzy kicks off his UK leg of the Heavy is the Head tour at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on the 13th March, and hits Leeds’ First Direct Area on the 16th March. You can get tickets here.