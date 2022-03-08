Empowerment on International Women’s Day 2022

Tuesday 8th March marks International Women’s Day 2022, a day to honour women all over the world for their achievements, triumphs, and successes.

It is a time to reflect upon the struggles of the women who came before us, the challenges still facing women today, and it provides an opportunity to come together to find solutions and overcome the inequality which still exists in our world.

The essence of International Women’s Day is empowerment, which can be defined as equal opportunities for women, the ability for women to determine their own choices and to direct their own lives.

But, empowerment goes beyond this. It is unique to the individual, ever changing and impossible to confine to one set definition. We can find empowerment in our values, our surroundings, and our goals. We can find it in-between the pages of books, through conversations we have or music we hear. Empowerment is a powerful tool for change, both on a global scale and in our own lives.

So how can you find what empowers you?

If someone were to ask you who empowers you, you’d think you were involved in a particularly dire ice breaker, but have you actually given it any thought? Some may argue that only you are capable of empowering yourself, but I would beg to differ. Empowerment is the process of becoming stronger and more confident, and we as people have the capacity, through our words and actions, to inspire this in other people.

Take activists such as Greta Thunberg and Julieta Martinez, who demonstrate the power of the female voice through their climate protests. Philanthropists such as Oprah Winfrey, who consistently advocates for women in leadership roles, and women in the media, notably Little Women director Greta Gerwig, who’s portrayal of the book demonstrates so beautifully the different ways in which women experience empowerment.

Finding where in the world you feel empowered is crucial. The increase in female CEO’s, partners and company leaders has demonstrated the powerful impact women can have in the workplace and encouraged many to pursue careers that were previously seen as out of reach.

University societies such as the Feminist Society and Women in Leadership Society provide a space for students to feel empowered by working to increase female representation, providing forums to discuss current issues, and campaigning for changes in the treatment of women in Leeds and the world.

The internet also plays host to a huge number of empowering spaces. A quick search of ‘female empowerment’ on TED will open up a collection of talks about the experiences and achievements of women from all corners of the world. Websites such as girlsglobe.org provide a platform for activists and changemakers to share their stories in hopes of strengthening gender equality and ending discrimination, whilst sheheroes.org aims to inspire young girls to pursue any career they like, by providing them with resources and positive role models.

International Women’s Day 2022 is a day to celebrate the accomplishments of women globally. The world is full of women whose contributions to their fields pave the way for others to follow, and whose achievements deserve recognition, on March 8th, and also every day of the year.