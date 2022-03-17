Leeds label Come Play With Me issue open call for artists in Yorkshire

Leeds label and development organisation Come Play With Me have reopened submissions to artists.

The collective aims to platform a new selection of artists and bands as part of their mission to showcase, support and develop the incredible emerging talent across the region. The call out is the latest in their search for exciting new releases from Yorkshire.

The successful applicants, who are chosen by a panel of local and national music industry experts, will have their music released via the label. They will also receive additional support, including:

1 track on an approximately 4 track CPWM compilation, released on 10” vinyl and digitally

The ability to work with a professional engineer to master all of their tracks

A professional marketing and press campaign

Support from the CPWM team before, during and after release, including group mentoring sessions and live opportunities.

Adult DVD – One of over 50 artists supported by CPWM



The final selection panel will be at the Launchpad Conference on April 14th which is taking place across Leeds Conservatoire & The Wardrobe.

Come Play With Me’s much-celebrated series of singles releases has been running for several years and has previously featured a wide array of incredible artists including Harkin, Team Picture, Treeboy & Arc, Talkboy, Fizzy Blood, Josephine Sillars, Adult DVD and many more.

Since the start of the pandemic, CPWM have supported 53 artists, 12 of which have received funding worth £40,000. Alongside these releases, CPWM have held 21 events and created eight new jobs in Leeds.

Tony Ereira, Come Play With Me Director, says: “ How time flies. This will be our 19th independently selected call-out to release a single or album with CPWM and we’ve supported 56 different artists from all genres selected via these call-outs. Every time we do it, we’re blown away by the amazing diversity and quality of submissions we get – so we can’t wait to see who gets in touch this time! If you’re making music and think you’d benefit from the support we’re offering – and you’re prepared to work hard with us to promote the single if we work together – we want to hear from you!”

The artist submission form can be found here and more information and FAQs about the call out can be found here.