Exchange your battery-operated sex toys for rechargeable ones as part of LUU’s Climate Week

Renowned sex toy company, Ricky Rabbit, will be offering students the chance to exchange their battery-operated cock rings, dildos and other gizmos in exchange for rechargeable ones in LUU on Tuesday 22nd March.

This opportunity for students to integrate sustainability into their sex life comes as part of LUU’s Climate Week, a program of events designed to enable students to learn more about environmental concerns and to feel inspired to get involved in sustainability initiatives on campus and beyond.

With the initiative in its second year, Climate Week is set to kick off on Monday 21st March. Events will be taking place in and around the LUU from Monday through till Friday. Included in the line-up are creative upcycling workshops, where students will have the opportunity to do up old clothes; a vegan fair offering ethically sourced and healthy grub; discussions focussing on social movements in relation to climate change and a teaching session for propagating your own houseplants.

This year’s initiative has three key themes:

Climate justice (in collaboration with Liberate LUU): Climate justice focuses on the disproportionate effects of climate change on people of colour and those in the Global South.

Climate education: This theme is all about bettering our understanding of the causes and effects of climate change.

Eco-anxiety: This refers to the wellbeing implications that come from learning about climate change and its effects.

A full schedule of events can be found on Engage

More information on Climate Week can be found on the LUU website