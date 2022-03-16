Submit a poem and you could win the chance to open for John Cooper Clarke

In celebration of his 2021 Times Top 10 memoir ‘I Wanna Be Yours’, the original ‘people’s poet’ Dr. John Cooper Clarke has announced a poetry competition alongside his UK tour.

The punk poet is offering the a chance to open live for his London Eventim Apollo date to celebrate World Poetry Day on 21st March.

Entrants must submit their own interpretation of the theme of Cooper Clarke’s much-anticipated UK tour: ‘I Wanna Be Yours’. Whether it be a slick limerick, free verse or sonnet, all submissions must use that same title, but the rest is up to them. Entrants must turn their submissions in by 30th March when the man himself will select the winning poem.

The lucky victor will open for John Cooper Clarke himself on his Eventim Apollo date, and receive a hotel stay in London’s bustling West End.

Cooper Clarke’s new tour is showcase of poetry and spoken work, with the poet sharing stories from his incredible life and decades-long career. The show will feature pieces from his new memoir, poems old and new, and his usual musings, off the wall chat, riffs, gags and wicked humour.

John Cooper Clarke will perform at Leeds O2 Academy on 24th March