A Spotlight on Golf le Fleur

Lazy Sundays spent at the luxurious backdrop of Lake Como. Pastel sunsets setting over the horizon as you soak up the soft Italian sunlight. These opulent images are what come to mind when discussing Golf le Fleur’s new lifestyle collection. From the mind of the ever innovative and imaginative Tyler, The Creator, Golf le Fleur is a luxury brand that has been expanding and finding its feet for around 5 years. Once a Supreme-sporting skater kid, the former Odd Future rapper has transformed his own personal identity to that of indulgence, high-fashion, and couture – aligning with the vision for his brand. Moving away from his previous brand Golf Wang, the new and improved Golf le Fleur exudes the aesthetic of Tyler’s latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost, subverting norms with the newest collection.

The fashion world watched as Tyler, The Creator invited his closest family and friends including big name stars such as Jay-Z and Andre 3000 to the soft launch of the boutique. The pop up is adorned with his new fragrance, nail polishes, an assortment of accessories and handmade Italian clothing – all fitting a distinct summer aesthetic. Baby blue and faded oranges paint the boutique which sits amidst the Malibu hills, as stacks of suitcases reside inside. Image Credits: @golflefleur on Instagram

A standout product from the newest collection is FRENCH WALTZ, a unisex fragrance. We’ve all seen the stereotypical fragrance ads throughout the years: overly masculine for the hottest new men’s fragrance and hyper-feminine for women. FRENCH WALTZ’s marketing sells an experience, a lifestyle that both men and women alike can appreciate. “Dozing off in the garden, using the sun as a towel to dry off the leftover beads of lake water” is printed on the back of the bottle, painting a vivid picture of how the fragrance smells. It marries together both sweet and floral elements through notes of magnolia, sandalwood, lychee, pear, mandarin, and nashi. 100ml of FRENCH WALTZ will set you back £150, really placing Golf le Fleur in the luxury league of fragrances. The collection also unveiled a trio of nail lacquers, entitled GENEVA BLUE, GEORGIA PEACH and GLITTER – all with the iconic FLEUR cap to top it off.

The collection is an invitation into the world Tyler has created since the roll-out of Call Me If You Get Lost, a pastel utopia. Though it could be commented that a male-identifying artist releasing a collection of nail polishes can be redundant (Machine Gun Kelly and Harry Styles have also produced their own), it says a lot about how mainstream artists are now advocating the disbanding of gender binaries in the beauty space. Golf le Fleur seems different, however. With a history of being openly speculative about his sexuality, the artist is existing in a genre with artists such as Young Thug and Kid Cudi, who also actively dissolve gender norms in fashion and beauty. Progress is being made; a new generation are experimenting with fashion with the help of creative minds such as Tyler influencing how we perceive something as simple as fragrance.