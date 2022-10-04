Finding your style for the fall season

It’s never an easy time of year as we reluctantly say goodbye to the sunshine and put away our bikinis and summer dresses, however the colder weather does have one redeeming quality: the fashion. With it being colder outside, we are forced to think more about which clothes we choose to put on in the morning. Autumn winter brings a refreshing take on fashion as we are revisited by the idea of layering, jackets and coats become often become the main element of an outfit, and we are invited to play with new textures such as knit, wool and leather. Although exciting, this dramatic wardrobe shift can feel daunting. You may have only just mastered your summer style when all of a sudden none of it is wearable for a considerable period of time. I’m here to relieve that worry, giving you my top tips on how to find your style for the upcoming fall season.

Fashion and trends are something that are ever evolving and developing. With everyone from brand to designer to consumer being present on social media today, it has quickly become the main way that the fashion community remain up to date. When finding inspiration for your fall wardrobe, Instagram and TikTok are your best friend. Not only can you follow your favourite clothing brands, you can follow individuals whom are styling these clothes. It’s not what you wear, it’s how you wear it. The rise of influencers in the fashion world has been unprecedented with people such as Matilda Djerf curating an army of over 2.5 million loyal Instagram followers and 250k subscribers to her YouTube channel. Through posting her outfits and styling tips, Matilda has become successful enough to launch her own highly successful clothing brand ‘Djerf Avenue’. She is just one of many who’s unique signature style has influenced the way many dress today. Spending time finding a couple of influencers who’s style you love can majorly help when outfit lacking inspiration.

Photo Credits: @matildadjerf on Instagram

Don’t underestimate the importance of the word inspiration. It can be easy to get lost in the sea of trends, especially seeing the same ones repeated on our own uni campus, but finding your own fall style is a whole different ball game. You may love an outfit you see someone wearing online or in real life, but rather than copying it exactly, try just taking inspiration from it. Take time to think: which elements of this outfit are making it attractive to me? What else could I pair these elements with? Could I try it in a different colour, length, material etc? By doing this you’re leaving room to apply your own personal style and learning more about what you do and don’t like.

Another online space always guaranteed to inspire is Pinterest. One of my biggest tips is to Pinterest board your life away! Unlike other social medias such as TikTok which place an onus on being very up to date, Pinterest offers a more curated collection of images with a larger range of styles on display. The number of different outfits and items you gain exposure to is unlimited. With such a large assortment of images this platform is invaluable to acquiring a personal sense of fashion as you are attracted and repelled by certain outfits and items that you may not otherwise see. Photo Credits: Pinterest

Assembling pins onto a designated fall fashion board as you browse is so helpful as you can simply refer back to that board and instantly get ideas and a general sense of what vibe of outfits you want to be wearing. For example, without registering it, you might look at your board and instantly be able to see that you’ve pinned many outfits with big woolly oversized jumpers, this therefore may become one of your first fall staples and investments.

In the same way that Pinterest is a way for you to visually rummage through different styles, I find that charity shops and vintage stores provide a means for you to do this in a physical sense. Aside from the obvious major advantage of being sustainable, pre-loved pieces add another dimension to your wardrobe. Most of these clothes are good quality, having already stood the test of time. These kinds of shops aid you in finding your own style as they allow for the discovery of one of a kind individualistic items which become defining factors of your wardrobe and your style as they’re clearly distinguishable from anything that anyone else owns. With charity shops tending to be affordable, they’re a great way to start experimenting with your style. It’s okay to try wearing something and later decide it’s not for you. Charity shop prices allow for some wiggle room and allows you to buy sustainably season to season.

Finding your own style in general is a slow process and you fashion sense will evolve and change over the years. Be patient, take risks and have fun with it!