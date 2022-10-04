Back to basics: A guide to autumn fashion on campus

It’s finally that time of year again. As swimsuits and white linen become a faded memory, our return to campus is fast approaching. Whether you are embracing autumn in all its chunky knit/cold weather/back to school glory or burying the thought deep in your mind, there is one thing we can all get excited about- autumn fashion on campus.

Campus fashion comes in a glorious array of shapes, sizes, colours and styles, but what underpins most of our outfit choices is comfort and ease. For all the hours we spend on campus, comfort is key. By creating a stylish yet practical autumn capsule wardrobe, not only will getting dressed be an effortless task, but you will always have a bank of clothes to rely on come the colder months.

One thing that is certain about British weather is that it is always changing, especially during autumn. Late September can bring warm sunny days, however by November, is it positively freezing. These autumn staples can be layered to assist with the changeable climate and allow the incorporation of personal style, all whilst providing the comfort and ease we want as students.

So, before you attend that opening lecture or sit down for your first seminar, get your notepads and pens ready for the first lesson of the year: fashion.

The staple sweater

You cannot get more autumnal than a chunky-knit sweater- think season 1 Rory Gilmore or Chris Evans’ unforgettable ‘Knives Out’ cable knit- it’s as classic as you can get. For such staples, it is best to invest in quality materials, like wool and organic cotton (even though it may cost slightly more) whilst also sticking to neutral colours to maintain versatility and thus timelessness. With autumn comes warm, understated tones, so light beiges, cream, deep blues, muted greens and dark browns are your best bet. The humble knit is also the ideal throw-on for everyday occasions, given its power to be both dressed up and worn casually, making it a triumph in my books. Video Credits: @romneyellen on TikTok

The classic pair of jeans

A good pair of jeans will never let you down. For autumn, a decent-quality, blue-washed pair will be your go to for casual campus wear, and if you stick to classic straight or wide leg shapes, they’ll be a lasting investment. You can wear jeans with everything- boots or trainers, vibrant or subdued colours, sweaters, hoodies, short jackets, long coats- the list goes on. Do bear in mind that quality is important, and there is no point in bagging a super cheap pair that will fall apart and fade within a few months. Monki and Weekday are my top picks for decent quality, long-lasting jeans that don’t upset my bank account too much.

The trusty black boot

If there’s one thing that marks the transition from summer to autumn, it’s the much-anticipated reunion with my beloved pair of black boots. Colder days calls for as much warmth and comfort as possible, and when talking footwear, a sturdy pair of black boots does just this. From combats to Chelsea to cowboy- the black boot will forever be in style as the ultimate, all-rounder shoe. Photo Credits: @ganni on Instagram

The simple black mini skirt

When you wish to elevate your outfit, a simple A-line mini skirt is the perfect solution. Staying true to autumn’s neutral colour palette, this black skirt will be your best friend for autumns and winters to come. Simply wear with black tights- thin, thick or patterned- to keep you toasty, add a pair of black boots, a comfy knit and finish with an oversized blazer. It’s a timeless, chic look that is sure to keep you comfortable on campus.

The oversized blazer

Though it may seem a recent trend, the blazer has been fluctuating in popularity since the 80’s, where it became a symbol of female empowerment in the workplace as well as an exciting fashion statement. Today, we pay homage to this timeless piece through clever layering, smart, clean aesthetics and casual wear, making it one of the most versatile pieces of outerwear about. You can immediately elevate any look with an oversized, neutral-toned blazer, turning the simplest of outfits into an interesting, chic alternative- it truly is a back-to-school winner. Photo Credits: @matildadjerf on Instagram

The timeless trench

Talking of outerwear, there’s no denying the classic British trench coat’s place in any autumn capsule wardrobe. Mix practicality with perennial style and you get this: a staple, perfect for every event, that has truly stood the test of time. Layer over chunky knits and thick roll necks for extra warmth or throw over a simple long sleeve on the sunnier days for a distinguished yet casual look, but remember, for optimal versatility, ensure you go for a neutral colour- a classic camel, darker brown, navy or even a hunter green.

The chunky scarf