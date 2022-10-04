The Monarchy Could Be in for a Bumpy Ride as Charles III Takes the Wheel

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has abruptly ended the decades of stability enjoyed by the British monarchy. Now an uncertain future lies ahead for an establishment that seemed previously untouchable.

For most of the British population’s lifetime, the Queen’s seventy-year reign meant her presence was constant: an institutional certainty. Throughout her time on the throne, the public has had little appetite for significant reform of the monarchy. Her death has shown the degree to which she was essential in holding together the fabric of the institution she led. The sheer number of people willing to queue for hours overnight to pay their respects in itself suggests that the Queen was central to public support for the monarchy.

The new King has already faced scrutiny that his mother was seemingly exempt from. Heckled on his visit to Wales and in a row over Prince Harry wearing military uniform; it appears Charles III will not receive the same guaranteed acceptance from the British people as his mother. If he wishes to ensure the monarchy has the same respect as it had under the Queen, his own personal popularity will be essential.

Crucial to the Queen’s success in ensuring the monarchy’s survival was her political neutrality, ensuring the public saw her as a sacrosanct but powerless figure. In order to sustain the monarchy and successfully rule the country, King Charles will need to bite his tongue on many issues deemed political.

In his previous role as Prince of Wales, Charles was outspoken on climate change, a matter on which he has publicly shared passionate views. Speaking at COP26 in 2021, he urged world leaders to “find practical ways of overcoming differences” to tackle the climate crisis.

Yet, he will struggle to make statements on such issues as King without coming under criticism. This may prove increasingly difficult considering the record of Liz Truss, his first Prime Minister, appointed only two days before his ascension to the throne. She has shown a lack of concern for environmentalism, pledging to lift a ban on fracking and sacking the previous Environment Minister, Zac Goldsmith, an advocate for green policies. Moreover, one of her new advisers, Matthew Sinclair, has disputed the need for government investment in climate change policies.

While there may be divergence between the environmental views of the new King and the Prime Minister, Charles III will need to appear neutral on these issues that will no doubt be the focus of public debate. However, he is already hindered by the public awareness of his stance on such matters. The new King may have already failed to cast the veil of neutrality by making his views so clear before he ascended to the throne.

Potential challenges to the monarchy are not constrained to the United Kingdom as the commonwealth looms as an issue for King Charles III. The day before the Queen’s funeral, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg she believed her country would likely become a republic in her lifetime. Similarly, the Queen’s death has led to the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda announcing his intention to hold a referendum on the country becoming a republic. This follows the move last year by Barbados to become a republic, removing the Queen as its head of state and replacing her with a president. If Charles cannot muster the same popularity seen by his mother, the monarchy’s global influence could easily crumble under pressure for democratic reform throughout the commonwealth.

Currently, these issues bubble softly under the surface, yet as time heals the country from the loss of its Queen, questions will be asked of the monarchy and its new King. Without the same personal adoration lauded upon his mother, Charles III could struggle to preserve the institution he is tasked with leading.

Image Credit: Getty via The Telegraph