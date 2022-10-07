A Grand Day Out in Yorkshire: A Guide

Starting my third year in Leeds, I know how easy it is to feel trapped in Hyde Park. With our busy schedules, we find ourselves never venturing further than Headingley Bakery 164. However, this year, I am determined to break out of the student bubble and explore more of Yorkshire.

It’s amazing what some fresh air and a few sheep can do for your mental health, so I urge you to explore a bit too! With that being said, here are three towns that are well worth a visit; all less than an hour’s train ride away from Leeds.

Credit: Flickr

1. Firstly, Knareborough is the perfect destination for a day out. A return ticket from Burley Park station for £9.80 will get you there in forty-five minutes. A must-see is Knaresborough castle; a ruined Medieval fortress standing above the town. From here, you get a spectacular view of the winding river, which is overlooked by an impressive seventeenth-century viaduct. During summer, you can rent boats for only £8! Although, it’s entertaining enough watching everyone crash into each other as they learn to row for the first time. You could also factor in a visit to Mother Shipton’s Cave and her Petrifying Well if you fancy stretching out your day trip. And as a bonus, you might even get your fortune told! However, there is plenty to see in the town itself, including independent shops, art galleries, pubs and cafes.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

2. Harrogate is an attractive Victorian spa town that is also worth seeing. It is only a 29-minute train ride away from Burley Park and so is perfect for a shorter afternoon out. The Royal Pump Room Museum is a beautiful building and offers a bit of history for those wanting to learn about Harrogate’s heritage. Harrogate also has a wide selection of independent shops to mooch around, with SPACE Vintage and Retro having a great selection of bric-a-brac, ranging from old DS games to vintage coats! Alternatively, my housemates and I found ourselves on an unintended café crawl on our last visit, which I would highly recommend!

Credit: Geograph

3. Finally, Ilkley offers the opportunity for a superb Sunday day out: a hike up to Ilkley Moor followed by a hearty pub lunch. Ilkley is also easy to get to with an £8 return ticket from Leeds station. The hike up to the Cow and Calf Rocks is worth it for the scenic view over Ilkley and the rolling Yorkshire hills. Furthermore, Ilkley has a plethora of pubs to choose from to have a well-deserved Sunday roast that will put your flat’s Christmas dinner to shame.

While Hyde Park and its aroma of stale cigarettes and old beer holds a special place in my heart, a wholesome day out is always needed after a week of lectures and one too many nights out.