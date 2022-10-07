Check Your Boobs Too!

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, it’s that time of year when pink ribbons start to flood businesses’ campaigns and cover packaging. Even though many use this marketing tool with genuine intentions, commercialisation has taken over the root purpose of the month dedicated to women, men, and non-binary people suffering from breast cancer. We see the iconic pink ribbon symbols everywhere, but have we seen it so much that we forget it is not only to support but to remind us to check our own breasts too?

CoppaFeel! is a “charity focused on promoting early detection of breast cancer, by encouraging women under 30 to regularly check their breasts”. Statistically, most breast cancers are diagnosed in people over 50, but there is no harm in giving your breasts a little check every so often, just to be safe and to get into the routine.

“Get to know your normal” is a quote the charity goes by, reminding us that all bodies are different and getting to know your own is important to be able to detect any unusual changes. Hormones can play a big part in changes in the breasts too, so don’t be alarmed when noticing slight changes during that time of the month! Remember – it is normal for your breasts to change constantly throughout your life, particularly during puberty and adolescence.

Everyone knows to feel for lumps but there are a number of other signs to look out for including, but not limited to, irritation of breast skin, redness or flaky skin in the breast or nipple area, pulling in of the nipple, nipple discharge other than breast milk and any pain in the area.

The majority of changes to your breasts will not be breast cancer, but if it is, early detection is crucial. When found early, breast cancer results in more successful treatments and higher survival rates.

CoppaFeel! has campus representatives, the Leeds University Boob Team (UBT) society, who will be running fun events and socials this year to continue to raise awareness and fundraise for the cause. They encourage everyone, no matter age or gender, to join the society and give your breasts a good feel to check for any irregularities. Early detection saves lives!

Please visit @ubtleeds on Instagram for more information and to donate to the Just Giving fundraising page linked in the bio.

A great first step is to sign up to free monthly reminders to check your chests. To do so, text ‘UBT LEEDS’ to 82228.

Quote credits – https://coppafeel.org