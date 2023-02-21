Anti-Trade Union Laws Must Be Resisted

As strikes take place across the U.K., the Conservative Party is planning to introduce a wave of anti-union and anti-strike legislation. Continuing in Thatcher’s footsteps, the party remains committed to its ideological conflict with organised labour.

Rather than negotiating with trade unions, the Conservative strategy is to eschew negotiations in the hopes that prolonged industrial action will turn public sympathy against the strikes, and thus make it politically easier for anti-strike legislation to be brought forward in Parliament.

The government should be tackling the underlying causes of the strikes. Although the disputes are about a range of issues (job security, working conditions, etc.), pay disputes are common throughout. The government claims that public sector pay rises are not possible in the current economic climate. Yet, apparently, rising bankers’ bonuses and an increase in the wealth of the already wealthy are fine.

It must be recognised that it is not the working class that have caused the current economic problems. It is not the fault of cleaners, waking up in the early hours of a winter morning to clean a train station. It is not the fault of nurses, who worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic. It is not the fault of our postal workers, our teachers, our firefighters; it is not the fault of any part of the working class. The blame is squarely upon the government.Instead of touring morning television studios, ministers should be negotiating with trade unions, agreeing on pay settlements, guaranteeing job security and protecting workers’ terms and conditions. They should be using wealth taxes to fund investment into our public services and boosting recruitment numbers. Instead, they are devising plans to further weaken the organisational capacity of the working class by restricting union activity and the ability of working people to strike.

The right to strike must be defended. Contrary to Conservative arguments, industrial action is always a last resort. The Royal College of Nursing, for example, has not gone on strike in 106 years in England. Workers who strike also lose pay for every day that they withdraw their labour. Amidst a cost of living crisis, this is not an easy decision.

However, when the government is refusing to negotiate, or when employers continue to be obstructive, working people are left with no other choice but to withdraw their labour. Although disruptive, strikes are the final option taken by unions when all other options have failed. If people want the strikes to end, then they should direct their anger not at those on strike, but at the government and employers who have created the conditions leading to the strike.

The government is aiming to divide the working classes, so that anger is not directed at the government, but at other working people who take industrial action. Ultimately, this is self-destructive. It is the trade union movement that has won working people most of their rights. Governments do not simply grant rights out of goodwill; they must be fought for.

History illustrates this. A specific example is the right to equal pay, which was won by Ford workers in the 1960s who went on strike over gender discrimination. Other examples include the two-day weekend, paid maternity leave, retirement ages, health and safety standards, the minimum wage, paid holidays, workplace pensions, the eight-hour working day, and so much more.

To attack and undermine trade unions is also to attack workers’ rights and the achievements of generations of trade unionists. Fundamentally, every person should have the right to collectively organise and to withdraw their labour. It is through the collective organisation of workers that the working class can derive their political strength and defend their interests.

That is why all anti-trade union laws must be resisted. If such reforms are enacted, people’s right to collectively organise will be diminished. This will make it harder for workers’ interests to be advanced. Instead, workers’ rights will come under sustained attack from the Conservatives, and there will be minimal legal options to resist them. In a democratic society, people must have the right to organise politically to represent their interests. The interest of labour is represented through the labour movement. To restrict union activity is to restrict the right of the working classes to have their political and economic interests represented. Fundamentally, anti-union and anti-strike legislation is undemocratic, and it must be resisted.

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons