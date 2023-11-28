Let’s Talk About the “Freshers 15”

University can be extremely stressful for any student, especially those going to university for the first time. You are likely moving to a new part of the country, overwhelmed with excitement but also worries. Will I like my course? Will I make friends? Will everything be OK? These thoughts and feelings are completely normal when you move to an environment drastically different to your home comforts. But then you hear about the dreaded ‘Fresher’s 15’ prophecy. Change can be uncomfortable, and I am here to tell you why it should not become a worry of yours.

What is The Fresher’s 15 theory?

The phrase refers to a student gaining fifteen pounds during their first year of university. This can be because of many reasons such as increased alcohol consumption, changing diets, stress, and mental health. You are away from a setting where your meals were most likely cooked for you and family members did your chores; away from the people you could turn to in times of need.

University life can come with a lot of social and academic pressure. A lot of the social aspects of university involve a lot of alcohol, and you may find yourself drinking more than you did back home, especially in an effort to make friends. The pressure to meet deadlines and catch up on your readings may lead you to turn to unhealthy foods that are quick and easy. Along with other factors such as changing mental health, this may potentially lead to some weight gain. You are dealing with so many changes, and on top of that, your body potentially changing as well.

Now, I am not saying all of this to scare you. The ‘Fresher’s 15′ theory is merely a theory. Nobody’s university experience is similar, and it is important to recognise that you can control your experience.

Looking after you

While university is all about experimenting, having fun and ‘finding yourself’, it is, of course, important to look after your physical and mental health as well.

No university student would judge you for having a pizza after a long day, downing energy drinks in the library, desperately trying to finish your essay, or simply missing the gym because you are tired. It happens to everyone and sometimes it is just needed. While this is normal, try your best to not make this a pattern.

Simple steps to taking care of your physical and mental health can go a long way in looking after yourself at university. It is often advice you have heard throughout your life, including the talk your parents had before they dropped you off on university do’s and don’ts.

Make sure whilst you have fun, you have a good sleep routine, eat fruits and vegetables when you can and take time out of your schedule to look after your mental health. This can include social activities that do not include alcohol, finding ways that help you relieve stress or trying out something new in a society. Walking is not only good for your overall health, but it is free as well! Who does not love budget-friendly exercise?

Finding a balance can be difficult, but it is necessary to ensure you protect your wellbeing.

Putting it into perspective

When you are settling into university life, it is important to not put so much pressure on yourself. Whether you have been here for one week or three months, everybody adjusts at different speeds. And that is okay. It can take time to figure out how to live and be independent.

You are dealing with a new setting that comes with many joys and challenges along the way. If you find yourself gaining weight, do not be hard on yourself. It is often a very natural bodily reaction to being in and adapting to a new environment. The ‘Fresher’s 15′ is just another way of shaming people for potentially gaining weight. Another societal way of stigmatising young people’s bodies.

There is a lot going on in university. From studying to making friends to social events. Worrying about whether you have fallen victim to the ‘Fresher’s 15’ prophecy or not , should not become a burden. Numbers on a scale should not dictate your university experience.

All of this may sound easier said than done. But the best advice you can ever receive, whether you are a first-year student or not, is to not put so much pressure on yourself. As the semester moves forward in an ever-changing setting, realise that all that matters is that you are here, and you should be proud of yourself.

As a twenty-one-year-old, second-year student, my first year of university taught me many things, the biggest being that no individual university experience is the same. If you find yourself comparing your experience to others, you will not get much out of your university experience.

Focus on your journey and the things you want to achieve throughout your time here. If you want to go out drinking on a Friday night, go for it! If you want to sit in and watch films with a pizza, that is great as well!

Bodies change for varied reasons, and you will change physically and mentally throughout your years at university. Your body potentially changing is just one of those many changes you will encounter.

If you find yourself struggling with body image at university, do not hesitate to get support from a trusted adult at the university, friends, or family members.